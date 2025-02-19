Labour announces crackdown on online knife sellers as weapons 'easier for young people to buy than paracetamol'

Examples of 'zombie knives' at a secure police location in Birmingham. Underage teenagers buying knives online remains 'a really concerning picture' for police, with illegal dealers selling weapons via social media. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Labour is imposing stricter rules for online retailers selling knives and harsher penalties for those who break them will be after police raised the alarm over the ease at which youths can purchase the weapons.

The move comes after the unlicensed sale of these weapons online led to a surge in young people being killed.

Retailers will be required to report any bulk or suspicious-looking purchases of knives on their platforms to police to stop illegal resales on social media.

Those who break the rules by selling weapons to under-18s will face a prison term of up to two years, up from the previous six-month sentence for this offence.

A new policing unit will also be set up, with £1 million of funding to keep tabs on weapons being sold illegally online.

The rules will come under ‘Ronan’s Law’ - named after 16 year-old Ronan Kanda, from Wolverhampton - included under the Crime and Policing Bill this spring.

The boy was killed on the doorstep of his family home in 2022 in a case of mistaken identity.

Read more: Round-edged blades safer alternatives than sharp-pointed kitchen knives, research shows - in bid to tackle knife crime

Secretary of State for the Home Department Yvette said young people can buy knives with horrifying ease. Picture: Getty

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “It is horrifying how easy it is for young people to get hold of knives online even though children’s lives are being lost, and families and communities are left devastated as a result.

“Not enough has been done to tackle the online market over recent years which is why we made it an urgent priority in our manifesto and the measures today will be underpinned by investment for a new dedicated police unit to go after those who are breaking the law and putting children and teenagers lives at risk.”

“We are honouring our commitment to introduce Ronan’s Law in memory of Ronan Kanda who was tragically killed in 2022. I am so grateful to the Kanda family for their endless perseverance in ensuring governments take the right actions to protect young people from further tragedy.”

The Home Secretary added that the government set an “ambitious mission for the country” to slash knife crime over the next decade. She said the government “will pursue every possible avenue to save young lives”.The longer prison sentences for selling weapons to under-18s apply to either individuals who have processed a sale or a company CEO.

Retailers will also be required to bring in stronger photo identity checks for purchases when both selling and delivering.

Those found guilty of "possession with violent intent" will face a prison sentence of up to four years.

It means that if there is intent to cause violence, despite the weapon being legal, it will be considered a crime.

Online knife sellers will receive a consultation on a registration and licensing scheme under the new rules.

This comes after it emerged that it is easier for young people to buy knives than it is to get hold of paracetamol, a police review revealed.

A person views knives available to purchase via an online website. Picture: Alamy

Metropolitan Police Commander Stephen Clayman, said: "The age verification is a huge vulnerability, both in terms of at point of sale and at delivery.

"We know that through the tragic stories we hear and have heard, but it continues that there are huge flaws that need to be addressed."

"Bizarrely, it is harder to buy paracetamol in some respects than it is to buy a knife. And that can't be right," In June, Ronan’s mum Pooja told LBC she was frustrated at a lack of progress being made on knife crime following her son’s death.

She told us: “I feel like my son made a difference in his life and in his death. He’s come as a strength that was much needed in the community.“

"This is very important to me that my son has made such a difference and it only shows me that if you work harder and you pick the right fights it can happen. Ronan is an amazing, loving and caring child and he’s definitely made a difference in his death today.“He’d be telling me ‘mum you’re amazing, mum we did it - we did it together’.”