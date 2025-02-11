Labour's new borders watchdog 'to work from home in Finland', 1,200 miles from London

John Tuckett. Picture: Gov.uk

By Kit Heren

Labour's prospective new borders watchdog is likely to work from home in Finland - over 1,000 miles from Westminster - at least some of the time.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

John Tuckett, who has worked as the Immigration Services Commissioner for six years, was quizzed by the Home Affairs Select Committee on Tuesday ahead of the appointment of the next independent chief inspector of borders and immigration (ICIBI).

When MPs asked if he lives commuting distance from the London office, he replied: "No I don't, I have a family home in Finland and I come across to this country whenever I need to."

And asked that he would expect to inspect the UK borders without being a resident in the UK, he added: "I work in UK and I would be in UK, I'm resident in Finland."

But he told the committee he pays for travel and accommodation himself and "always have done".

Mr Tuckett also said he would be fine to work five days in the office if needed, adding: "I have done this kind of work before, and when I was asked this question at my interview, I said, I think that my judgment is you need time when you're available for ministers, visits, all the things where you need to do face to face.

"You also need time where you can think, sit back, write, because you don't write a report, you know, in 10 spare minutes in between two major appointments. So I think there's a 60-40, split between, for the chief inspector this is."

Mr Tuckett was announced as the preferred applicant for the chief inspector position by the Home Office in January, with previous experience as chief executive of public body Marine Management Organisation and working for the Archbishop of York.

Announcing the recommendation of Mr Tuckett for the role, migration minister Seema Malhotra said: "His track record of delivering complex change programmes across government, combined with his current role as Immigration Services Commissioner, makes him ideally suited to take on this crucial independent oversight role at an important time for our border security."

John Tuckett. Picture: LinkedIn

If Mr Tuckett is confirmed as the next inspector, he will replace interim watchdog boss David Bolt - who has served since June last year.

Mr Bolt's appointment came after the previous borders watchdog David Neal was sacked in February last year amid claims he breached the terms of his appointment.

He later voiced his frustrations of the time taken for his reports to be published, and said there "very few" ways of speaking out about his concerns on security.

On Tuesday, Mr Tuckett was asked how he would handle a situation where he had a concern that ministers would not act upon, to which he replied: "I think you have to continue to take it to ministers for as long as you can, if they, at the end of the day, don't want to do anything about it, that is a minister's prerogative."

Pressed on what he would do if the media approached him on the issue, he said it would "depend entirely on the context", adding the ICIBI is right to have a public profile but he does not see his role as betraying the trust of ministers.

The ICIBI's latest reports into Home Office fee waiver applications and Border Force operations to deter and detect clandestine entrants to the UK completed in January and February, and are currently waiting to be published.