Labour’s pledge to recruit 6,500 teachers 'unclear' amid shortage crisis

9 July 2025, 00:47

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said the Government "lacks a coherent plan".
The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said the Government "lacks a coherent plan". Picture: PA/PA Wire

By Alice Brooker

It is “unclear” how the Government will deliver its key pledge to recruit 6,500 more teachers by the end of this parliament, MPs have warned.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

During the election campaign, Labour pledged to recruit an additional 6,500 new teachers over the course of its five-year parliamentary term.

However, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said the Government “lacks a coherent plan”, suitable targets and sufficient evidence of what works to improve teacher recruitment and retention.

The report, from a cross-party group of MPs, added the Department for Education (DfE) should look at changes to contractual and working conditions – such as flexible working - and it is “unclear” how meeting this pledge will ensure there are enough teachers in the right areas.

It also said that the DfE should assess pay against other recruitment and retention initiatives to make a decision on whether it needs to do more to ensure teachers are paid the right amount.

Read more: Public finances on ‘unsustainable’ path due to spending promises, says OBR

Read more: Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Lunchtime at UK State Primary School Teachers and Primary school children at Primary School
Lunchtime at UK State Primary School. Picture: Alamy

The PAC said: “It is worrying the Department does not have a clear baseline or milestones against which to measure progress and be held accountable over the coming years.”

The DfE gave “no clear explanation” of how the pledge was calculated or how it will fill gaps, with an estimated need of up to 12,400 more teachers in colleges alone by 2028/29, it added.

The report said workload is cited as the top reason for teachers leaving their jobs, and pupil behaviour is “an escalating challenge” which school staff face.

The MPs have called on the DfE to collect data on the effectiveness of its behaviour hubs, and to roll them out further if they prove to be successful.

The PAC report found that teacher vacancies and the challenges of retaining experienced teachers are “greater for schools in deprived areas”.

Around a third (34%) of teachers in the most disadvantaged schools had less than five years of experience, compared to 20% in the least disadvantaged schools, it highlighted.

Teachers from non-academy sixth form colleges on strike in 2025.
Teachers from non-academy sixth form colleges on strike in 2025. Picture: Alamy

These schools also suffer teacher shortages in specialist subjects, such as in computing, and the report warned that disadvantaged students are “at risk of being locked out of particular careers” due to a lack of trained teachers.

Liberal Democrat MP Sarah Olney, a member of the PAC, said: “The shortfalls laid out in our report show how urgent it is that DfE lay out the detail behind its pledge for 6,500 more teachers.

“The Committee is calling for the Government to take a serious look at working conditions, flexible arrangements and increased pay for teachers.

“It is important to stress that this Committee’s role is not to make recommendations on policy – our report makes clear that Government should be exploring conditions and pay as value for money measures alongside the other recruitment and retention initiatives it is carrying out.”

In May, the Government announced a 4% pay increase for school teachers and school leaders in England from September.Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said schools would receive an additional £615 million of funding this financial year to help with the costs, but schools would have to find around 1% of the pay awards themselves.

Shadow education secretary Laura Trott said Labour’s manifesto pledge to hire more teachers had descended into “chaos”.

She said: “They promised that taxing education would pay for new staff, yet that money is now being diverted to house illegal immigrants.

"Their first milestone for school readiness was hiring 6,500 new teachers, but instead there are 400 fewer."

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “This Government is already delivering on our pledge to recruit and retain 6,500 more talented teachers with 2,300 more secondary and special schoolteachers in classrooms this year, as well as 1,300 fewer teachers leaving the profession – one of the lowest leave rates since 2010.

“Since day one, the Education Secretary has worked to reset the relationship with the education sector, announcing pay awards of almost 10% over two years and committed to tackle high workload and poor wellbeing including encouraging schools to offer more flexible working opportunities."

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Britain has urged Iran to negotiate with Donald Trump amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.

'Speak to the US', Britain pleads with Iran as it warns of 'very dangerous' consequences if Trump intervenes
Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR