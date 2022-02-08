Exclusive

Liz Truss caught Covid and cancelled key Ukraine trip days after birthday party

8 February 2022, 07:55 | Updated: 8 February 2022, 08:57

Liz Truss announced she had caught Covid, forcing her to cancel her trip to Ukraine. Two days earlier, a birthday dinner was held for Therese Coffey
Liz Truss announced she had caught Covid, forcing her to cancel her trip to Ukraine. Two days earlier, a birthday dinner was held for Therese Coffey. Picture: Alamy
Theo Usherwood

By Theo Usherwood

The Foreign Secretary’s trip to Ukraine last week was supposed to be her chance to stand tall on the world stage.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

To show strength as Russian President Vladimir Putin threatens to launch a military invasion across Ukraine’s eastern border.

But with a matter of hours before Liz Truss was due to fly out, she cancelled the trip after testing positive for Covid-19 and announcing that she would be self-isolating at home.

Now LBC can reveal that the Saturday before the trip, Ms Truss held a belated 50th birthday dinner party for her colleague, the Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey, at Chevening.

Digital Economy Minister Chris Philp told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast people should not "begrudge" the pair for having a party, and denied there was a party culture in Downing Street.

Therese Coffey did not catch Covid at the event and carried on her duties as normal last week.

Read more: Tories demand PM apologise after cops rescue Starmer from mob hurling 'Jimmy Savile' abuse

Read more: Boris 'belts out I will Survive' to new communications chief after shake-up at No10

It is of course the Foreign Secretary’s grace-and-favour residence she shares with the Deputy PM, Dominic Raab.

But sources tell me that also at the event were a number of special adviser, and former special advisers.

The implication: that it was an opportunity to get away from London and plot her bid to be Prime Minister.

Although no rules were broken, it doesn’t reflect well on the Foreign Secretary for a number of other reasons.

This party happened on January 29, the Saturday evening. Two days later on the Monday of last week, Sue Gray published her report into the Downing Street parties.

As one senior Tory put it to me: "So arrogant, so tone-deaf, so stupid."

Read more: Boris and Rishi's uneasy show of unity after Treasury 'blocked PM's plan for NHS backlog'

Read more: Police say no further action over Sir Keir's lockdown beer footage

During her planned trip to Ukraine, the Foreign Secretary had been due to meet with the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, as fears grew about a build-up of Russian military on the border between the two countries.

That trip was cancelled but Ms Truss is now due to meet with her Russian counter-part Sergey Lavrov this week, when she flies out to Moscow on Thursday.

It is the first visit by a Foreign Secretary to the Russian capital in four years.

But those I have spoken to, tell me that in their view this episode shows she’s just interested in a photo opportunity and would be a disaster as PM.

Just a final note, we understand one official who attended the event also tested positive for Covid immediately afterwards.

The Foreign Secretary’s team say this they consider this a private event and they don't comment on private events.

When Mr Philp was asked by Nick if it was "just party after party" in Downing Street, he said: "From where I'm sitting it certainly isn't."

The Conservative MP for Croydon South said he and his colleagues worked "extremely long hours" and denied there was a party culture.

"I haven't been invited to any of these parties," he said.

"I don't think we should begrudge Therese Coffey and Liz Truss a birthday dinner, to be honest, I'm sure we've all been to birthday dinners since the lockdown restrictions have been eased."

It is understood that despite speculation, this party was to lay the groundwork for a leadership bid. The Foreign Secretary held the dinner for Dr Coffey as she is one of her oldest and closest friends in politics.

Sign Up To The LBC Newsletter

Political Parties

See more Political Parties

Conservatives

Labour

Liberal Democrats

SNP

Politicians

Boris Johnson

Keir Starmer

Rishi Sunak

Sadiq Khan

Priti Patel

Nicola Sturgeon

Latest News

See more Latest News

Chris Philp insisted Boris Johnson is not to blame for Sir Keir getting mobbed

Boris Johnson's Savile insult 'not to blame for Sir Keir mobbing' minister insists
Porn sites will need to verify users' ages

Porn websites will need to age-verify users in bid to protect children from adult content
The incident happened in Ayley Croft, Enfield

Teenager arrested on suspicion of murder after man 'stabbed' in North London
Kurt Zouma apologised over the footage

West Ham star Kurt Zouma says sorry over shocking footage of him kicking and slapping cat
A Banksy mural will be taken to a secure location after attempts by "fanatics" to damage the artwork

Banksy mural moved to secure location after 'fanatics' attempt to damage artwork
The Duchess of Cambridge has recorded a bedtime story reading for CBeebies.

The Duchess of Cambridge reads bedtime story to mark Children's Mental Health week
Carol Hodgson is charged with murdering Daniel James Hodgson Green

Pictured: Boy, 2, found dead as 39-year-old woman charged with murder
Parking fines are set to be slashed by 50% under new government plans

Parking fines slashed to £50 in a bid to stop private firms 'extorting' money from motorists
The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister would not have made Savile slur but 'PM was right to examine Starmer's record'
David Lammy has told LBC's Iain Dale about how he and Sir Keir Starmer were mobbed outside Parliament.

'Aggressive, ferocious and hostile': David Lammy slams anti-vax mob who ambushed Sir Keir