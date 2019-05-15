May v Corbyn: Watch Prime Minister's Questions In Full

15 May 2019, 11:58 | Updated: 15 May 2019, 12:47

Theresa May faces Jeremy Corbyn in this week's Prime Minister's Questions, on the day it was revealed she will bring her Brexit deal back to parliament next month.

Mrs May will also answer questions from Lib Dem leader Vince Cable and the SNP's Ian Blackford in the session in the House of Commons ahead of next week's European Elections.

Watch the Prime Minister's Questions session live right here from midday.

Comments

Loading...
Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Political Parties

See more Political Parties

Conservatives

Conservatives

Labour

Labour

Liberal Democrats

Liberal Democrats

Ukip

Ukip

Politicians

Theresa May

Theresa May

Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson

Diane Abbott

Diane Abbott

Philip Hammond

Philip Hammond

Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan

Jacob Rees-Mogg

Jacob Rees-Mogg

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage

LBC Latest

David Gauke said that revoking Article 50 would "undermine trust in our political systems."

David Gauke MP Says No Deal Brexit Would Mean "Significant Impact On Living Standards"

UK raises threat level for personnel in Iraq due to 'heightened risk from Iran'

Lucky diner given £4,500 bottle of wine by mistake at Hawksmoor Manchester

Amsterdam tourist unwittingly pays for shipping container in Airbnb booking

Austria approves headscarf ban in primary schools

Sky Data poll: Most Britons support same-sex relationships in children's books