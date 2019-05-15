May v Corbyn: Watch Prime Minister's Questions In Full

Theresa May faces Jeremy Corbyn in this week's Prime Minister's Questions, on the day it was revealed she will bring her Brexit deal back to parliament next month.

Mrs May will also answer questions from Lib Dem leader Vince Cable and the SNP's Ian Blackford in the session in the House of Commons ahead of next week's European Elections.

Watch the Prime Minister's Questions session live right here from midday.