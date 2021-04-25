London Mayoral Election: Who are the candidates?

London Mayoral Election: Who are the candidates? Picture: PA

By Seán Hickey

This is the full list of candidates for the 2021 London Mayoral Election.

London Mayoral Election: Who are the candidates? Picture: LBC

Shaun Bailey, Conservatives



Kam Balayev, Renew



Sian Berry, Green Party



Count Binface, Count Binface for Mayor of London



Valerie Brown, Burning Pink



Piers Corbyn, Let London Live



Max Fosh, Independent



Laurence Fox, Reclaim Party



Peter Gammons, UKIP



Richard Hewison, Rejoin EU

London Mayoral Election: Who are the candidates? Picture: LBC

Vanessa Hudson, Animal Welfare Party



Sadiq Khan, Labour



Steve Kelleher, Social Democratic Party



David Kurten, Heritage Party



Farah London, Independent



Nims Obunge, Independent



Niko Omilana, Independent



Luisa Porritt, Liberal Democrats



Mandu Reid, Women's Equality Party



Brian Rose, London Real Party