London Mayoral Election: Who are the candidates?

25 April 2021, 11:03

London Mayoral Election: Who are the candidates?

By Seán Hickey

This is the full list of candidates for the 2021 London Mayoral Election.

London Mayoral Election: Who are the candidates?

Shaun Bailey, Conservatives

Kam Balayev, Renew

Sian Berry, Green Party

Count Binface, Count Binface for Mayor of London

Valerie Brown, Burning Pink

Piers Corbyn, Let London Live

Max Fosh, Independent

Laurence Fox, Reclaim Party

Peter Gammons, UKIP

Richard Hewison, Rejoin EU

London Mayoral Election: Who are the candidates?

Vanessa Hudson, Animal Welfare Party

Sadiq Khan, Labour

Steve Kelleher, Social Democratic Party

David Kurten, Heritage Party

Farah London, Independent

Nims Obunge, Independent

Niko Omilana, Independent

Luisa Porritt, Liberal Democrats

Mandu Reid, Women's Equality Party

Brian Rose, London Real Party

