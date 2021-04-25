Tom Swarbrick 10am - 1pm
London Mayoral Election: Who are the candidates?
25 April 2021, 11:03
This is the full list of candidates for the 2021 London Mayoral Election.
Shaun Bailey, Conservatives
Kam Balayev, Renew
Sian Berry, Green Party
Count Binface, Count Binface for Mayor of London
Valerie Brown, Burning Pink
Piers Corbyn, Let London Live
Max Fosh, Independent
Laurence Fox, Reclaim Party
Peter Gammons, UKIP
Richard Hewison, Rejoin EU
Vanessa Hudson, Animal Welfare Party
Sadiq Khan, Labour
Steve Kelleher, Social Democratic Party
David Kurten, Heritage Party
Farah London, Independent
Nims Obunge, Independent
Niko Omilana, Independent
Luisa Porritt, Liberal Democrats
Mandu Reid, Women's Equality Party
Brian Rose, London Real Party