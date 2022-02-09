Breaking News

Met to quiz over 50 'party attendees' as pic shows PM near alcohol at No10 quiz

Met to contact more than 50 people over partygate. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Scotland Yard will begin quizzing more than 50 people connected with No10 partygate breaches this week, as the force confirmed it is re-examining a Christmas quiz after a picture surfaced of Boris Johnson near a bottle of wine.

The Met police announced formal questionnaires will be sent to 'party attendees', in relation to eight partygate dates that are being investigated between May 20 2020 and April 16 2021.

The inquiry into alleged breaches of Covid-19 regulations in Downing Street and Whitehall has official been named Operation Hillman, the force said.

The announcement come hours after Scotland Yard was forced to review its assessment that a Christmas quiz in No10 in 2020 did not meet the threshold for criminal investigation.

Read more: Met to re-examine No10 Xmas quiz after photo of Boris near open bottle of bubbly emerges

A statement released on Wednesday reads: "Detectives investigating allegations of breaches of Covid-19 regulations in Downing Street and Whitehall will by the end of this week begin contacting people believed to have taken part in the events in question to get their accounts.

"The officers, from what has been named Operation Hillman, will be sending formal questionnaires to more than 50 people.

"This document, which asks for an account and explanation of the recipient’s participation in an event, has formal legal status and must be answered truthfully.

"Recipients are informed that responses are required within seven days. In most cases contact is being made via email."

The force added that further people may be contacted in the coming days and weeks.

Detectives, working for the Met’s Special Enquiry Team are currently examining more than 500 documents and 300 images provided to them by the Cabinet Office and have confirmed they will be requesting further information from the Cabinet Office to assist with the investigation.

It is likely anyone punished in connection with partygate will receive a fixed penalty notice and the Met has confirmed it will not name anyone it fines.

However, No10 has promised it will confirm if Boris Johnson receives a fine.

The latest announcement comes after The Mirror published a picture of the Prime Minister surrounded by alcohol, crisps and people wearing tinsel at an event at a Downing Street Christmas quiz.

The event, which allegedly took place on December 15 during strict Tier 2 restrictions, is not one of those being investigated by the Metropolitan Police after officers were passed evidence from the Sue Gray inquiry.

The force said in a statement: "The MPS previously assessed this event and determined that on the basis of the evidence available at that time, it did not meet the threshold for criminal investigation. That assessment is now being reviewed.

"Mr Johnson was earlier forced to defend the party at Downing Street after the photo emerged of him at the "virtual quiz".

Tier 2 regulations in place at the time banned any social mixing between two or more people from different households.

Labour MP Fabian Hamilton highlighted the photo in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

"In the last few minutes a photo has emerged of the prime minister in Downing Street on the 15th of December 2020, surrounded by alcohol, food and people wearing tinsel," the MP for Leeds North East said.

"It looks a lot like one of the Christmas parties that he told us never happened.

"Will the prime minister be referring this party to the police as it's not one of the ones already being investigated?"

Mr Johnson replied: "In what he has just said, I'm afraid he is completely in error."

Challenged again during PMQs, Mr Johnson added: "That event already has been submitted for investigation."

The prime minister told MPs that as soon as all the inquiries are concluded he will immediately publish in full "whatever Sue Gray gives me", when asked to clarify what will happen following the Met's investigation.

This story is being updated.