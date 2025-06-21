'Speak to the US', Britain urges Iran after Trump claims 'Europe won't help' stop the conflict with Israel

21 June 2025, 07:17 | Updated: 21 June 2025, 09:01

Britain has urged Iran to negotiate with Donald Trump amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.
Britain has urged Iran to negotiate with Donald Trump amid the ongoing conflict with Israel. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Brooker

Foreign Secretary David Lammy has urged Iran to negotiate with the US after Donald Trump claimed Tehran 'doesn't want to speak to Europe' about stopping the war.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Foreign Secretary David Lammy has pleaded with Washington to negotiate with Iran amid the "perilous" conflict between Iran and Israel.

Mr Lammy said Britain is “keen to continue ongoing discussions and negotiations with Iran, and we urge Iran to continue their talks with the United States”.

“We were clear: Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon,” he added.

His comments came following a meeting with Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi in Geneva on Friday with foreign ministers from France and Germany and the EU’s foreign policy chief.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Lammy told reporters: “It is still clear to me, as President Trump indicated yesterday, that there is a window of within two weeks where we can see a diplomatic solution.”

Urging Iran to “take that off ramp” and talk to the Americans, he said: “We have a window of time. This is perilous and deadly serious.”

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday evening that it is "very hard" to request that Israel stops its strikes, something Iran called on the US to do.

Mr Trump went on to claim that Iran "doesn't want to speak to Europe" and that the country "wants to speak to us".

He added: "Europe is not going to be able to help at this point" and it would be “very hard to stop” Israeli strikes on Iran to negotiate a ceasefire.

It comes after Trump announced he would delay a decision on joining Israeli strikes against Iran for up to two weeks.

Iran and Israel have exchanged fresh attacks on Saturday morning, resulting in the death of veteran Iranian commander, Israel's defence minister has said.

Read more: Iran will not consider diplomacy until 'aggression is stopped', as Israel warns of 'difficult days ahead'

Read More: Iran launches fresh wave of missile strikes on Israel - as UK withdraws embassy staff from Tehran

The talks followed US President Donald Trump’s announcement that he would delay a decision on joining Israeli strikes against Iran for up to two weeks. Friday, June 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Lammy's talks followed US President Donald Trump’s announcement that he would delay a decision on joining Israeli strikes against Iran for up to two weeks. Friday, June 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta). Picture: Alamy
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran is ready for diplomacy only after "aggression is stopped" after a meeting with EU diplomats in Geneva. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran is ready for diplomacy only after "aggression is stopped" after a meeting with EU diplomats in Geneva. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP). Picture: Alamy

He added that the US and Europe were pushing for Iran to agree to zero enrichment of uranium as a “starting point” for negotiations.

Both sides continued to exchange fire on Friday, with Iranian missiles targeting the city of Haifa while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tel Aviv’s military operation would continue “for as long as it takes”.

Jerusalem, Israel. A barrage of missiles fired at Israel from Iran is intercepted in the airspace above Jerusalem on 17 June. Credit: Nir Alon/Alamy Live News
Jerusalem, Israel. A barrage of missiles fired at Israel from Iran is intercepted in the airspace above Jerusalem on 17 June. Credit: Nir Alon/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, the UK Government has announced it will use charter flights to evacuate Britons stranded in Israel once the country’s airspace reopens.

Mr Lammy said work is under way to provide the flights “based on levels of demand” from UK citizens who want to leave the region.

The move follows criticism of the Foreign Office’s initial response, which saw family members of embassy staff evacuated while UK citizens were not advised to leave and told to follow local guidance.

The Government said the move to temporarily withdraw family members had been a “precautionary measure”.

On Friday, the Foreign Office announced that UK staff had also been evacuated from Iran, with the embassy continuing to operate remotely.

But the Government continues to advise British nationals in the region to follow local advice, rather than urging them to leave.

Israeli air defense system fires to intercept missiles during an Iranian attack over Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, June 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Israeli air defense system fires to intercept missiles during an Iranian attack over Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, June 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa). Picture: Alamy

The US evacuated 79 staff and families from the embassy in Israel on Friday local time, according to the Associated Press.

Mr Trump told reporters his national intelligence director Tulsi Gabbard was “wrong” when she told lawmakers in March that US intelligence officials did not believe Iran had been building a nuclear weapon.

