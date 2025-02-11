New Labour health minister believes people should be allowed to self-identify as a llama

New Labour health minister believes people should be allowed to identify as a llama. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The government has announced Ashley Dalton as Labour's new health minister, replacing sacked MP Andrew Gwynne after offensive messages emerged as part of a widening WhatsApp scandal.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In the hours following Dalton's appointment, the MPs views on self-identification emerged, with tweets dating back to 2016 revealing her belief that people should be allowed to identify as llamas.

Sir Keir Starmer's new health minister was seen to comment that "people can identify as llamas" in response to a question on transgender issues.

The comments come as two Labour MPs, Andrew Gwynne and Burnley MP Oliver Ryan, were suspended from the party over their involvement in the WhatsApp group.

Ashley Dalton, Labour Member of Parliament West Lancashire. Campaigning in Southend East with Emily Thornberry, MP Islington South and Finsbury, 2019. Picture: Alamy

During the exchange on Twitter, the MP was asked if people should be taken seriously if they identified as a llama, with Ms Dalton adding: "Yes. And treat [them] with respect and dignity."

The thread also saw her voice her view that "trans women are women" regardless of biology, with Ms Dalton adding: "I think people should be able to define their own gender and that society should be set up to support not hinder that."

Hours after the tweets resurfaced, Reform UK MP Lee Anderson voiced that those who self-identify as a llama should be put in a "straitjacket".

Speaking In the Commons on Monday, Mr Anderson said: "The new health minster has stated that it's OK for a human being to present as a llama.

"So what I want to know is if I have a family member, who presents as a llama, suddenly becomes ill in the middle of the night, do they send for a doctor, a vet or a straitjacket?"

File photo dated 09/06/22 of Labour MP Andrew Gwynne, who has said he regrets making 'badly misjudged' comments in a WhatsApp group after Sir Keir Starmer sacked him as a minister. Issue date: Saturday February 8, 2025. Picture: Alamy

It saw Health Secretary Wes Streeting reply: "(Ashley Dalton), the minister for public health, believes in treating every human being with the dignity and respect they deserve. Even the honourable gentleman."

It comes as MP Andrew Gwynne left the government over the weekend, adding: "I deeply regret and would not make today”.

Ashley Dalton, Labour MP for West Lancashire, was appointed as a minister in the Department of Health and Social Care after Andrew Gwynne was sacked for his involvement in the vile WhatsApp group named “Trigger Me Timbers."

Mr Gwynne left the Government over the weekend and apologised for comments made in the group "which I deeply regret and would not make today".

Ms Dalton has been appointed in the health brief, while Douglas Alexander will now serve jointly in the Cabinet Office as well as the Department for Business and Trade, Downing Street confirmed on Monday.