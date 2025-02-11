MPs bar to reopen with extra security after spiking claims

11 February 2025, 15:56

Strangers bar is to reopen following spiking allegation
Strangers bar is to reopen following spiking allegation. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Parliament's Strangers' Bar will reopen later in February with enhanced security measures including CCTV following an allegation of drink spiking.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The bar, a regular haunt for MPs and parliamentary staff, has been closed since January 20 after the spiking allegation came to light.

A woman, reported to be a parliamentary researcher, is said to have told staff her drink had been tampered with on the evening of January 7.

Following a review of safety, the bar is set to reopen on February 24 after MPs agreed to a series of new measures to deter further incidents.

Strangers Bar has been closed since January 20 after the spiking allegation came to light
Strangers Bar has been closed since January 20 after the spiking allegation came to light. Picture: Alamy

Read More: 'Crisis, What cost of living crisis?' MPs' salaries to rise to £94,000 under new pay plan

Read More: Labour MPs call for four-day week as part of workers’ rights package

A spokesman for the House of Commons said: "The safety of everyone on the estate remains a key priority for both Houses.

"Following a review of arrangements in Strangers' Bar, the House of Commons Commission has endorsed a number of changes that aim to enhance existing safety measures and ensure the wellbeing of all customers who visit the bar."

As well as installing CCTV, the bar will make covers for glasses available on request, increase the presence of security staff in the vicinity, and provide enhanced training to bar staff.

Information on "drink safety" and links to schemes including "Ask for Angela" will also be displayed in the bar.

Mike Clancy, general secretary of the Prospect union which represents some parliamentary staff, said the changes "go some way to addressing concerns".

He said: "In particular, the introduction of CCTV is something Prospect has called for as an important security measure, and one which is present in virtually every other licensed premises in the country.

"It is telling, however, that these changes are necessary, and indicative that the overall culture at Westminster still has to change."

The Metropolitan Police are continuing to investigate the alleged spiking, and a spokesman for the force said no arrests had been made so far.

US Election 2024

President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Donald Trump Watches SpaceX Launch Its Sixth Test Flight Of Starship Spacecraft

Donald Trump axes $40billion US foreign aid agency after taking advice from Elon Musk

President Trump Signs Executive Orders In The Oval Office

Donald Trump says UK is 'out of line' but deal can be worked out as trade tariff war with EU looms
President Trump Signs Executive Orders In The Oval Office

Trump risks trade war as China, Canada and Mexico vow to respond to string of trade tariffs
Trump says US airstrikes 'killed many' ISIS terrorists

'We will find you and we will kill you' - Trump says US airstrikes have 'killed many' ISIS terrorists hiding in caves

Latest Politics News

Downing Street has said it's "ready to work" with Donald trump as the President imposes steel tariffs

UK 'ready to work with Trump' on steel tariffs government pledges as ministers pledge 'cool and clearheaded' response
New Labour health minister believes people should be allowed to identify as a llama

New Labour health minister believes people should be allowed to self-identify as a llama

See which countries get aid from the UK as Donald Trump axes US funding overseas.

Where does Britain send foreign aid? See which countries get aid from the UK as Donald Trump axes US funding overseas
Bridget Phillipson has called for more British apprenticeships

UK must become 'less dependent' on foreign workers by training more British apprentices, minister warns LBC
Labour has deported nearly 19,000 people since coming to power

Inside Labour's deportation flights, as 19,000 illegal migrants removed from UK since July election
Kim Leadbeater after the bill passed its first reading in November

Assisted dying cases could go ahead without judge's approval

London, UK. 28th January, 2025. Attorney General Richard Hermer arrives in Downing Street to attend the weekly Cabinet meeting. Credit: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Alamy Live News

Labour spat as peer brands attorney general Lord Hermer 'arrogant, progressive fool' and calls for him to quit
Reform UK councillor faces calls to resign after "degrading and misogynistic" lyrics linked to DJ-turned-politician revealed.

Reform UK councillor faces calls to resign after "degrading and misogynistic" lyrics linked to DJ-turned-politician revealed
Labour MP Ashley Dalton

Keir Starmer names replacement for Labour MP sacked after sending offensive messages in vile WhatsApp chat
MPs will get a 2.8%pay rise this year.

'Crisis, What cost of living crisis?' MPs' salaries to rise to £94,000 under new pay plan