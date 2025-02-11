MPs bar to reopen with extra security after spiking claims

Strangers bar is to reopen following spiking allegation. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Parliament's Strangers' Bar will reopen later in February with enhanced security measures including CCTV following an allegation of drink spiking.

The bar, a regular haunt for MPs and parliamentary staff, has been closed since January 20 after the spiking allegation came to light.

A woman, reported to be a parliamentary researcher, is said to have told staff her drink had been tampered with on the evening of January 7.

Following a review of safety, the bar is set to reopen on February 24 after MPs agreed to a series of new measures to deter further incidents.

Strangers Bar has been closed since January 20 after the spiking allegation came to light. Picture: Alamy

A spokesman for the House of Commons said: "The safety of everyone on the estate remains a key priority for both Houses.

"Following a review of arrangements in Strangers' Bar, the House of Commons Commission has endorsed a number of changes that aim to enhance existing safety measures and ensure the wellbeing of all customers who visit the bar."

As well as installing CCTV, the bar will make covers for glasses available on request, increase the presence of security staff in the vicinity, and provide enhanced training to bar staff.

Information on "drink safety" and links to schemes including "Ask for Angela" will also be displayed in the bar.

Mike Clancy, general secretary of the Prospect union which represents some parliamentary staff, said the changes "go some way to addressing concerns".

He said: "In particular, the introduction of CCTV is something Prospect has called for as an important security measure, and one which is present in virtually every other licensed premises in the country.

"It is telling, however, that these changes are necessary, and indicative that the overall culture at Westminster still has to change."

The Metropolitan Police are continuing to investigate the alleged spiking, and a spokesman for the force said no arrests had been made so far.