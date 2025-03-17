Nearly 30 councillors defect to Reform UK as Farage says party's civil war won’t ‘put a dent’ in electoral chances

By Jacob Paul

Nearly 30 councillors have joined Reform UK, Nigel Farage has announced, as he swore tensions erupting within the party will not “put a dent” in its electoral prospects.

Welcoming the 29 new councillors, the party leader said "there are many, many more in the pipeline that are going through the process at the moment”.

Mr Farage said at a press conference on Monday: "Today, I am going to show you the extent to which we are broadening and deepening the party across the country.

"In the last two weeks, we've not been obsessing about what's being written in the papers, or being said online. We've been getting on with the job."

The Clacton-on-Sea MP added that his party is “big enough and ugly enough to take it”, adding that “we are cracking on."

Mr Farage then turned to his plans for upcoming local council elections, claiming he had 30 events booked in "all around the country in the run-up to these county council, unitary and mayoral elections".

He continued: "We're going to be out there canvassing, campaigning, and doing our best, as I said at the start, to prove that the polls aren't virtual, actually, the real votes exist out there on the ground.

"I believe they do, and I believe absolutely that nothing that has happened in the last two weeks is going to put a dent in what we're about to achieve on May 1."

It comes as a civil war has erupted within the party.

Earlier this month, the party suspended Rupert Lowe, its MP for Great Yarmouth and referred him to police after complaints of bullying by two female members of staff and allegations of violent threats against party members.

He has been accused of bullying, using offensive language and also "threats of physical violence" against Reform UK Chairman Zia Yusuf.

The Reform MP has clashed with Mr Farage in recent weeks, as the pair battle for control of the party.

The leader of the party stressed the importance of good behaviour in the party and said the allegations had "dented" the "sense of unity" it had been building.

Writing for the Telegraph, Mr Farage said: "If the last general election taught us anything, it is that the public does not like political parties that engage in constant infighting."

The allegations against Mr Lowe come from two separate women, one who worked in his Parliamentary office, the other in his constituency.

Mr Lowe denies all allegations against him, describing the allegations as “disappointing” but “not surprising” as he hit out at Mr Farage.

He said: “I am disappointed, but not surprised, to read Reform’s untrue and false allegations. Let me be abundantly clear - this investigation is based on zero credible evidence against me, as has been repeatedly stated by the neutral investigator. None has been provided.”