Owen Smith's Wife Votes Lib Dem Due To Labour Stance On Brexit

28 May 2019, 16:42

Labour MP Owen Smith told LBC that his wife did not vote Labour in recent EU elections due to the party's stance on Brexit.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari the Labour MP for Pontypridd admitted that his wife voted for the Liberal Democrats.

He said: "My wife voted Liberal Democrat at this election.

"And she did so because she couldn't vote for a Labour party that she felt was not adequately supportive of remain."

Mrs Smith stood for Labour in the 2016 Llantrisant Town By-Election, where she was beaten by an independent candidate.

He went on to say Labour is losing it's "core vote" in constituencies across the country because the party "triangulated and prevaricated" this election.

When Nick Ferrari asked if Mr Smith could count on his wife's vote in the next General Election the MP said: "I'm hoping so."

Earlier on Tuesday it emerged labour former spin doctor Alastair Campbell was been expelled from the Labour Party after he voted Liberal Democrat in the European Elections.

A source close to Jeremy Corbyn said the rules were clear voting for or campaigning for another party was “incompatible” with being a Labour Party member.

In 2016 the Labour Party MP was embroiled in a fresh sexism row after he claimed he had what it took to be Labour leader because he fought off hundreds of schoolmates to "pull" his wife.

LBC understands from a Labour Party source that Mrs Smith will not be expelled from the party

Comments

Loading...
Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Political Parties

See more Political Parties

Conservatives

Conservatives

Labour

Labour

Liberal Democrats

Liberal Democrats

Ukip

Ukip

Politicians

Theresa May

Theresa May

Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson

Diane Abbott

Diane Abbott

Philip Hammond

Philip Hammond

Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan

Jacob Rees-Mogg

Jacob Rees-Mogg

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage

LBC Latest

Mr Farage's Brexit Party took 29 seats at EU elections.

The Nigel Farage Show On LBC: Watch From 6pm

Last male Sumatran rhino in Malaysia dies after efforts to save species
Shelagh Fogarty

Caller Who Said He's Never Seen Anti-Semitism On Twitter Admits He Never Uses Twitter

Liam Gallagher: Creation Stories film-makers searching for unknown to play Oasis frontman

Killed teen Jason Isaacs 'never stood a chance against London's machetes'
Mr Campbell is a prominent campaigner for a second vote on Brexit.

The Moment On LBC That Got Alastair Campbell Expelled From The Labour Party