Watch: Boris Johnson's powerful message after release from hospital

12 April 2020, 15:34

By Seán Hickey

The Prime Minister issued an emotional message of thanks to the NHS after being released from hospital.

Boris Johnson was checked out of St. Thomas' hospital in Central London on Sunday afternoon and posted a video on his twitter account thanking the NHS for saving his life.

Beginning the message Mr. Johnson wanted to thank the British public for their continued discipline in practicing social distancing.

"I want to thank everyone in the entire UK for the sacrifice you have made and are making" he said.

The PM said that he "can imagine how tough it is to follow the rules of social distancing" but insisted that the efforts of the public are paying off.

Boris Johnson added that "we are making progress in this national battle against coronavirus" and reminded the public that the government plan from the beginning was to "stop our NHS from being overwhelmed" and he could see his plan working.

The Prime minister took the time in his message to thank personally two nurses that looked after him during his darkest hour; Jenny from New Zealand and Luis from Portugal and assured that he is in their debt for their support.

He finished the announcement by reminding the public that "our NHS is the beating heart of our country" and reminded us of the government's message to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.

Political Parties

See more Political Parties

Conservatives

Conservatives

Labour

Labour

Liberal Democrats

Liberal Democrats

Ukip

Ukip

Politicians

Theresa May

Theresa May

Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson

Diane Abbott

Diane Abbott

Philip Hammond

Philip Hammond

Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan

Jacob Rees-Mogg

Jacob Rees-Mogg

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage

