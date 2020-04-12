Watch: Boris Johnson's powerful message after release from hospital

By Seán Hickey

The Prime Minister issued an emotional message of thanks to the NHS after being released from hospital.

Boris Johnson was checked out of St. Thomas' hospital in Central London on Sunday afternoon and posted a video on his twitter account thanking the NHS for saving his life.

Beginning the message Mr. Johnson wanted to thank the British public for their continued discipline in practicing social distancing.

"I want to thank everyone in the entire UK for the sacrifice you have made and are making" he said.

The PM said that he "can imagine how tough it is to follow the rules of social distancing" but insisted that the efforts of the public are paying off.

It is hard to find the words to express my debt to the NHS for saving my life.



The efforts of millions of people across this country to stay home are worth it. Together we will overcome this challenge, as we have overcome so many challenges in the past. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/HK7Ch8BMB5 — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 12, 2020

Boris Johnson added that "we are making progress in this national battle against coronavirus" and reminded the public that the government plan from the beginning was to "stop our NHS from being overwhelmed" and he could see his plan working.

The Prime minister took the time in his message to thank personally two nurses that looked after him during his darkest hour; Jenny from New Zealand and Luis from Portugal and assured that he is in their debt for their support.

He finished the announcement by reminding the public that "our NHS is the beating heart of our country" and reminded us of the government's message to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.