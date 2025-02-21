Britain wants to be part of 'second American revolution', Liz Truss claims at right-wing conference in Washington

21 February 2025, 00:52 | Updated: 21 February 2025, 00:55

Conservatives Gather For Annual CPAC Conference In Washington DC
Liz Truss spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference (Cpac). Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Britain wants to be part of the "second American revolution", Liz Truss claimed as she announced a new "free speech media network" at a right-wing conference in Washington.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Britain's shortest-serving prime minister used a speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference (Cpac) on Thursday to paint a critical picture of the UK, telling her American audience: "Britain is in the dark ages.

"We have a socialist Government, commissars ruling over us who are leading our country in a terrible direction." Vowing to take on a "deep state" that "legacy media" refused to scrutinise, Ms Truss announced a new media venture, saying: "We have seen what independent media has done for the United States, and we want some of that."

She said: "That's why we are going to be establishing a new, free speech, media network in conjunction with our American allies, including the great people here at Cpac.

"It will be uncensorable, uncancellable, it will take on the Britain Bashing Corporation, which is what we call the BBC, it will take on Starmer and his socialists, and it will take on the censors of Germany."

Ms Truss, who served just 49 days as prime minister before resigning under pressure from her own party and then losing her seat at last year's general election, also heaped praise on Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

Claiming that "everything that made Britain great is being destroyed by an establishment that hates Britain and hates the West", she said: "Patriotic Brits have had enough, they've had enough, and we look across the Atlantic with envy.

Liz Truss at the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel And Convention Center in Oxon Hill, Maryland
Liz Truss at the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel And Convention Center in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Picture: Getty

"We see President Trump in the executive, in the Oval Office signing off executive orders and we want some of that in Britain."

She added: "We want a Trump revolution in Britain, we want to flood the zone, we want Elon and his nerd army of Muskrats examining the British deep state.

"We missed the first American revolution in 1776, in fact it was a revolution against us, but we want to be part of the second American revolution."

According to a YouGov poll carried out between February 16 and 17, some 73% of people hold an unfavourable view of Mr Trump, while an Ipsos poll in January found almost two-thirds of people had an unfavourable view of his advisor, Mr Musk.

