Theresa May Resigns: The Emotional Moment PM Broke Down In Tears

This is the moment Theresa May broke down in tears at the end of her announcement that she would be resigning as Prime Minister.

Mrs May got very emotional during her statement outside Downing Street as she talked of how proud she was to have served as the UK's second female Prime Minister.

She revealed she will step down on Friday 7th June, but continue to serve as Prime Minister until a successor has been found.

After a speech in which she discussed some of the things she's done that she's most proud of, she couldn't hold back the tears.

Theresa May breaks down in tears as she resigns. Picture: PA

With her voice crackling with emotion and tears arriving, she said at the end of her statement: "I will shortly leave the job that it has been the honour of my life to hold.

"The second female Prime Minister, but certainly not the last.

"I do so with no ill will, but with enormous and enduring gratitude to have had the opportunity to serve the country I love."

