Theresa May Resigns: The Emotional Moment PM Broke Down In Tears

24 May 2019, 11:18 | Updated: 24 May 2019, 11:58

This is the moment Theresa May broke down in tears at the end of her announcement that she would be resigning as Prime Minister.

Mrs May got very emotional during her statement outside Downing Street as she talked of how proud she was to have served as the UK's second female Prime Minister.

She revealed she will step down on Friday 7th June, but continue to serve as Prime Minister until a successor has been found.

After a speech in which she discussed some of the things she's done that she's most proud of, she couldn't hold back the tears.

Theresa May breaks down in tears as she resigns
Theresa May breaks down in tears as she resigns. Picture: PA

With her voice crackling with emotion and tears arriving, she said at the end of her statement: "I will shortly leave the job that it has been the honour of my life to hold.

"The second female Prime Minister, but certainly not the last.

"I do so with no ill will, but with enormous and enduring gratitude to have had the opportunity to serve the country I love."

Watch the touching moment at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...
Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Political Parties

See more Political Parties

Conservatives

Conservatives

Labour

Labour

Liberal Democrats

Liberal Democrats

Ukip

Ukip

Politicians

Theresa May

Theresa May

Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson

Diane Abbott

Diane Abbott

Philip Hammond

Philip Hammond

Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan

Jacob Rees-Mogg

Jacob Rees-Mogg

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage

LBC Latest

Labour's Deputy Leader was speaking to LBC

Tom Watson: Theresa May Had A "Difficult Job" And "Did It Badly"
James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien's Bizarre Row With Caller Over What Theresa May Should Have Done

Jeremy Kyle Show: Trolls target woman after death of partner who appeared on show
Lord Heseltine was speaking to LBC's James O'Brien.

Lord Heseltine's Withering Answer On Who He Wants As Tory Leader
James O'Brien responded to Theresa May's resignation

James O'Brien's Immediate Reaction To Theresa May's Resignation

Theresa May resigns with 'deep regret' over Brexit