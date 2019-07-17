Boris Johnson v Jeremy Hunt: Iain Dale Hosts The Final Q&A - Watch Live From 7.30pm

17 July 2019, 13:33 | Updated: 17 July 2019, 14:58

Iain Dale is hosting the final Q&A with the two candidates to be the next Prime Minister - watch it live right here.

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt will be answering questions from Conservative members at the London hustings at the ExCel Centre. You can hear it live on LBC.

Are both willing to have a no-deal Brexit? Is Boris Johnson willing to prorogue parliament? Whatever the audience ask, the Conservative leadership candidates will have to answer.

If Politics Did Super Overs...
If Politics Did Super Overs... Picture: LBC

Hear it live on LBC from 7.30pm tonight - or watch it live right here.

