Andy Burnham calls for sweeping reforms to benefits system as proposed welfare changes spark concern

Andy Burnham has called for "reform" of the British benefits system ahead of proposed changes to welfare. Picture: LBC

By Flaminia Luck

Andy Burnham has called for "reform" of the British benefits system, stating that the current system causes many people to "fear interacting" with it.

Speaking on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, the Manchester Mayor emphasised that there is no justification for reducing benefits, as doing so would only push people further into poverty.

"I couldn’t myself accept that," he said.

While Burnham made it clear he has not yet seen the government's proposed reforms, he believes the solution lies in "empowering people".

"You know, if you really can't work, you need the support to have a decent life," he stated, adding that he believes the vast majority of British people—regardless of how they vote—"would absolutely sign up to that principle."

Burnham also criticised the current benefit system, describing it as a "deficit model" that often feels more like an attempt to "trip people up and find people out" than to offer meaningful support.

Mr Burnham wants a "whole-person approach" when it comes to welfare. Picture: LBC

'Fear interacting with'

Speaking on Wednesday evening, Mr Burnham has said there's a "case for reform" of the benefit system, adding the DWP designs a "very top-down, tick-box system" that people "fear interacting with".

"You know, they go into a Job Centre Plus and sometimes come out feeling worse about themselves, further away from work than when they went in."

He believes if employment support was devolved to Greater Manchester, they could get more people into work.

"In fact, we've already done it."

He added they advocate for a "whole-person approach".

"It might be the housing situation that's dragging somebody down, creating barriers to moving forward.

"It might be access to counselling or other forms of support—things that the DWP simply does not address.

"So we're saying, look, devolve that to us, let us create a more empowering system."

He also described the current benefit system as like a "deficit model".

"It's kind of almost trying to trip people up and find people out as opposed to just empowering them, building their confidence, helping them rather than being quite punitive and distrustful as it can come over to people.

"So there is a case for reform and it's about devolving employment support," he said.

"But what I would say to ministers is listen to what's being said. Great care is needed here for people who can't work.

"There is no case for reducing their benefits because that will just push people into punishing poverty and I couldn't myself accept that."

When discussing the Old Trafford development, Mr Burnham said he wanted to make it clear that no public money going into Manchester United's new home - following the announcement for plans to build a new 100,000-seat stadium.

"That is the firm principle on which we are proceeding in case anybody has any lingering doubts about that."

The planned stadium is set to become the largest in the UK - overtaking Wembley Stadium, with its capacity of 90,000.

The announcement comes after Labour pledged to usher in a building boom by slashing planning laws across the country.