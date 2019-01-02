Jeremy Corbyn Labels Rail Fares Rise "A Disgrace"

2 January 2019, 11:05

Jeremy Corbyn laid into the privatised rail companies on the day their fares went up, saying it's a "disgrace" that the railways are heavily-subsidised to line the pockets of private investors.

The Labour leader joined union leaders in a protest at King's Cross station on the day that train fares went up by an average of 3.1%.

Speaking to LBC, he said: "We pour public money into private companies to inefficiently run a rail system.

"It should be publicly owned and that is our first demand.

Jeremy Corbyn
Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: LBC

"Secondly is an integrated public transport system where we also support the bus service. London has quite good integrated transport systems, the rest the country does not.

"So it would a question of the local authorities coming together to ensure that it is an integrated public transport system in all parts of the country."

