Jeremy Corbyn Reacts To LBC Interview With Donald Trump

2 November 2019, 13:42

The Leader of the Opposition responded to Trump's comments about him in the LBC world exclusive interview.

In an interview with LBC reporter, Lucy Hough, Jeremy Corbyn responded to President Donald Trump's interview with Nigel Farage.

In the interview, Trump said Corbyn would be "so bad" for the country.

Corbyn said: "I thought it was extraordinary. It's not his business who is elected to be Prime Minister in this country.

"We live in a parliamentary democracy and we're having an election campaign at the moment.

Jeremy Corbyn Reacts To LBC'S Interview With Donald Trump. Picture: PA

"He's entitled to his opinions on the political directions his country takes or indeed any other takes.

"I would say to Donald Trump, look at what you are doing to the Paris Climate Change accord, look at the environmental damage done around the world.

"Also, look at the success of our NHS in comparison to the USA which spends more on health but excludes more people from healthcare.

We have a service, not a market."

He later said: "It is a very inappropriate intervention and I hope he will not do more of that."

