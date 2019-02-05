Video Emerges Of Jeremy Corbyn Attacking EU And Second Referendums

Video has surfaced of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn attacking the EU, branding it a “military Frankenstein”.

At a rally during the 2009 Irish referendum campaign, he told an audience he does “not want to live in a European empire of the 21st century”.

He also mocked the idea of second referendums in the video uncovered by The Red Roar.

The video was uncovered by news site The Red Roar. Picture: The Red Roar

The criticism is being seen as a big blow for Remainers hoping the Labour chief will come round to backing a so-called People’s Vote.

Now Remain and Brexit MPs have seized upon the footage as evidence of Mr Corbyn’s “Euroscepticism”.

