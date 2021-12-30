Labour will set out plans to 'build a new Britain' in 2022, Sir Keir Starmer says

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will use 2022 to set out a plan to "build a new Britain". Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Sir Keir Starmer will use the new year to set out Labour's detailed plans to "build a new Britain" with a "truly dynamic economy".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Labour leader addressed the country in his New Year's message, stating the UK needed leadership to ensure the sacrifices made during the pandemic were not in vain ahead of a busy 2022.

Sir Keir said there was much to look forward to in 2022, including the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

For the Labour leader, the year is set to be spent "setting out, in detail, the ideas that I believe can build a new Britain - a Britain that works for everyone, in every part of the country and not just for those at the top".

Sir Keir promises a plan to offer security and prosperity to voters across the country stating: "I believe the best still lies ahead for Britain.

"That - if we make the right choices - together we can seize the future and make it work for every family in every part of Britain.

Read more: Liverpool hospital bomb attacker used IED designed with 'murderous intent'

Read more: Leona Peach found 'safe and well' as man arrested on suspicion of child abduction

"That must be the true legacy of all the sacrifices and pain of the past two years of the pandemic."

The Labour leader will begin 2022 with his party ahead in a series of recent opinion polls, as Boris Johnson suffered a bruising December with 100 of his MPs rebelling over coronavirus restrictions, a row over Downing Street parties and the North Shropshire by-election loss.

He added that people should feel secure in their jobs, know that the NHS was there for them and be safe in their own home and community.

As part of his plan to offer prosperity, Sir Keir said people needed to be equipped with the skills to be competitive in a global marketplace.

Read more: Prince Andrew accuser: 'Others must be held accountable' after Maxwell verdict

Read more: Nearly 100 terrorists up for release from jail

"All this demands a truly dynamic economy - ensuring that no city, no town, no village is left behind, as we buy, make and sell more in Britain," Sir Keir said.

"We will bring forward plans to show how this can work for every nation and region across our United Kingdom."

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey used his message to say he hoped 2022 will be "the year we will finally beat Covid".

"Through all the ups and downs, the thing that has shone through the most for me is the remarkable courage, resilience and compassion of the British people," Sir Ed said.

"Everywhere I go, everyone I meet - you make me proud to be British, and optimistic for our future."