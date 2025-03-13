Labour announces candidate for upcoming by-election in Runcorn and Helsby after former MP punched constituent

13 March 2025, 21:50 | Updated: 13 March 2025, 21:57

g
Councillor Karen Shore will run as Labour's candidate for Runcorn and Helsby. Picture: PA

By Flaminia Luck

Labour has selected a candidate to run in the Runcorn and Helsby by-election to replace Mike Amesbury, who said he would quit the Commons after punching a constituent.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Cheshire West & Chester councillor Karen Shore will run as Labour's candidate.

Former Labour MP Amesbury was given a 10-week prison term, which was reduced to a suspended sentence after an appeal, leaving him at risk of being ousted from Parliament through the recall process.

He won his seat last year with a majority of 14,696 over Reform UK and his resignation will be a first by-election test for Sir Keir Starmer's Labour Party.

Read more: Wife found guilty of stabbing husband to death and burying body in garden

Read more: 'Very manipulative': Zelenskyy slams Putin's peace deal comments as he says Russia 'wants to drag war out'

"Karen Shore will be a champion for the people of Runcorn and Helsby," Sir Keir said.

"She's local and her experience as a teacher and serving the community as a councillor will give people a strong voice in the House of Commons.

"That's what people in Runcorn and Helsby deserve in their Member of Parliament.

"I look forward to her working hard with ministers if she is elected to deliver the local change that the area and our country deserve."

Amesbury pleaded guilty in January to assaulting constituent Paul Fellows, 45, after a row in the street in Frodsham, Cheshire, in the early hours of October 26.

Footage showed Amesbury punching Mr Fellows to the head, knocking him to the ground, then following him on to the road and starting to punch him again, at least five times.

He told the BBC he would "step aside at the earliest opportunity".

The former Labour MP has been sitting as an independent for the Cheshire seat since he was suspended by the party after his arrest last year.

He subsequently resigned his membership.

MP Mike Amesbury
Mike Amesbury pleaded guilty to assaulting a constituent last year. Picture: Alamy

Latest Donald Trump News

"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Donald Trump Watches SpaceX Launch Its Sixth Test Flight Of Starship Spacecraft

Donald Trump axes $40billion US foreign aid agency after taking advice from Elon Musk

President Trump Signs Executive Orders In The Oval Office

Donald Trump says UK is 'out of line' but deal can be worked out as trade tariff war with EU looms

Latest Politics News

Keir Starmer Departs Downing Street for PMQs in London

AI could replace some work of civil servants - as Starmer to announce crackdown on government waste

Keir Starmer

K

Daughter of murdered MP says PM has given her 'glimmer of hope' after hopes for public inquiry
Andy

Andy Burnham calls for sweeping reforms to benefits system as proposed welfare changes spark concern
Jonathan Reynolds

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds apologises to House for 'inadvertently' claiming to be solicitor
Donald Trump

Trump takes on Europe: President vows to respond to latest EU counter-tariffs

The Met confirmed it has started an investigation Rupert Lowe

Met Police launches investigation into suspended Reform MP Rupert Lowe

Exchequer Secretary James Murray, second furthers from the left, is set to scrap tax returns for hundreds of thousands of Brits.

Government set to scrap tax returns for 300,000 Brits with 'side-hustles'

Stock Exchange on Wall Street on Monday, March 10, 2025 in New York City. Stocks dropped after President Donald Trump didn't rule out a recession with U.S. tariffs being implemented.

US shares plummet again as Trump's refusal to rule out recession continues to rock America's economy
Mike Amesbury, the MP for Runcorn and Helsby in Cheshire arrives for sentencing on February 24, 2025 in Chester, England.

Former Labour MP Mike Amesbury to resign over assault conviction after punching constituent, triggering by-election
The Ukrainian president has arrived in Saudi Arabia on the eve of vital peace talks between Ukrainian and US officials hosted in the country, which he won’t attend.

Zelenskyy arrives in Saudi Arabia to push for ceasefire ahead of crunch US peace talks