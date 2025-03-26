'Not personally a fan': Chancellor Rachel Reeves admits she accepted free Sabrina Carpenter tickets for family member

26 March 2025, 17:34 | Updated: 26 March 2025, 17:59

Sabrina
Rachel Reeves said she accepted Sabrina Carpenter tickets for a family member. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has admitted she is not really a fan of popstar Sabrina Carpenter and only accepted free tickets for a younger family member.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Chancellor recognises that accepting the tickets to the Espresso star's recent show at the O2 was "a bit odd".

Asked if she regretted accepting the tickets and if she will repay the cost, Ms Reeves told a press conference in Downing Street: "It may come as a surprise to some of you that I'm not personally a huge Sabrina Carpenter fan, being a 46-year-old woman, but a member of my family did want to go and see that concert.

"I'm not in a position now that I can easily just go and sit in a concert.

She went on: "Some of the things that I might have been able to do in my everyday life in the past are not so easy now, and so I had advice that it would be better to be in a box, the owners of the O2 (arena) had a box, tickets that are not available to buy, and they said that I could go in there, and that was better for security reasons.

"I do recognise that people think that that's a bit odd but that's the reason why I did that rather than just being in normal seats, which to be honest for me and my family, would have been a lot nicer and a lot easier.

Sabrina Carpenter performing on stage during The BRIT Awards 2025 at The O2 Arena
Sabrina Carpenter performing on stage during The BRIT Awards 2025 at The O2 Arena. Picture: Getty

Back in October, Labour faced backlash after it was revealed several Labour politicians were given free tickets to see music megastar Taylor Swift at her Wembley shows, including Mr Khan and PM Keir Starmer.

Later, the PM pledged to pay back £6,000 of gifts and hospitality he had received since becoming prime minister.

Starmer and his wife Victoria at Taylor Swift's Webley show
Starmer and his wife Victoria at Taylor Swift's Webley show. Picture: Social media

Previously, Starmer appeared to back the Chancellor, with Downing Street saying the Prime Minister "supports all of his ministers making their own judgments" in relation to accepting hospitality within ministerial rules.

Ms Reeves is paid £67,505 as Chancellor on top of her £91,346 MP's salary and previously said she would not accept clothing from donors after revelations that she had received £7,500 worth of clothes in opposition.

Following the so-called "freebies" row, which engulfed Sir Keir's top team after their election win last year, the Prime Minister said he would repay the costs of some gifts he received and tightened hospitality rules to ensure better transparency about what was being donated.

However, he defended his acceptance of corporate hospitality from Arsenal football club, citing security as his reason for doing so, similar to Ms Reeves.

The new code introduced last year did not ban ministers from accepting donations but does now require them to consider the "need to maintain the public's confidence".

Natasha Clark: 3 things that stood out from the Chancellor’s press conference

Earlier, Reeves set out her Spring Statement in which she admitted the 2025 growth estimate for the UK has been halved.

It has been slashed from 1% from 2% by the government's official forecaster, the Office for Budget Responsibility.

Despite this, she claimed the OBR has upgraded its longer term growth estimates from 2026.

She sought to blame much of these economic woes on "increased global uncertainty".

