The State Of London Debate - James O'Brien With Sadiq Khan: Get Free Tickets Now

The State Of London Debate - James O'Brien With Sadiq Khan

7 June 2018, 15:38

The State of London Debate
The State of London Debate. Picture: LBC | Mayor's Office

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is hosting his annual State of London Debate hosted by James O'Brien - and you could be there.

When: Thursday 28th June

Where: Indigo at the O2

The audience has the chance to quiz the Mayor first hand on issues such as transport, security, the environment, housing, London's economy and more.

It's been an eventful year for Sadiq in City Hall - the terror attacks, Grenfell and violent crime rising - and James will be holding the Mayor to account on all the big issues.

Here's one moment from last year's fascinating event.

