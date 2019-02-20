Tom Watson's Powerful Reason Why He's Not Going To Quit Labour

When a caller pleaded with Tom Watson to quit Labour, this was his powerful response.

An eighth MP has resigned from the party to join the Independent Group after Joan Ryan joined the gang of seven who left on Monday.

A caller said that Tom believes all the things that these eight MPs also believe in and asked him to join them

But speaking on LBC where he stood in for James O'Brien, he said: "This is a time for reflection and sadness in the Labour Party, because I wanted them to stay and I wanted them to fight their corner within a political party.

"I’ve been a member of the Labour Party since I was 15 years old, I love it as an institution, but I did say there were aspects of it that I don’t recognise anymore. The hardness, the brutality, the bullying.

"Yes, it is small numbers of people, we are a half million strong party and the vast majority of those members are enthusiastic and just want to live in a fairer country. And that’s why I joined all those years ago.

Tom Watson in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"But there are some new members, a tiny number, that I think are harsh and bullying in their ways and I felt shamed when Luciana Berger felt she had to leave. She was driven out by racist bullies and that’s completely unacceptable in any liberal democracy.

"I still think the Labour Party is the century-old vehicle that can change lives and give voice to ordinary working people. These voices are not heard by the powerful and that’s why I am so disappointed that they have gone and that’s why I really want people to stay and fight their corner."