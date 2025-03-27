Exclusive

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’

Richard Tice
Richard Tice has claimed some disabled people are "swinging the lead" when it comes to benefits. Picture: LBC

By Flaminia Luck

Richard Tice has claimed people use "mental health" as a modern equivalent to "back pain", and that some disabled people are "swinging the lead" when it comes to benefits.

The Deputy Leader for Reform UK was probed by a caller on LBC's Tom Swarbrick about disabilities such as autism and ADHDA.

He replied saying: "Disabilities where you are unable to work. Serious mental health is horrific, none of us should underestimate that.

"There are people using mental health as a modern day equivalent of back pain.

"Work is a good thing, being busy is a good thing, it's good for your self esteem and your family.

He added: "We've got to make work pay."

The caller replied to Tice saying his comments were "horrendously offensive".

Reform UK Launches Campaign In Lincolnshire, Ahead Of High Profile Mayoral Race
Reform UK Launches Campaign In Lincolnshire, Ahead Of High Profile Mayoral Race. Picture: Getty

Mr Tice then went on to say there are "far too many people using symptoms through online assessments".

"There is a danger we are over-labelling too many things, and over-medicating."

He went on to add: "Work is a good thing".

'Swinging the lead'

Mr Tice also criticised Labour's Spring Statement which was revealed yesterday when quizzed by another caller on upcoming cuts to welfare and disability benefits.

"Labour MPs are aghast at what this Labour government has to do.

"The point about the welfare system is we can agree there should be a world-leading benefits system looking after genuinely unemployed and disabled.

"When there are 6 million people on benefits, there is a meaningful element who are swinging the lead on benefits which people forget are tax-free..

"The government's attempt to improve support, for too many people work doesn't pay...that's a structural problem.

"Those (disingenuously on benefits) they are making a lifestyle choice...."

Rupert Lowe
Rupert Lowe was suspended from the party. Picture: Alamy

Mr Tice also said there is no way back for Rupert Lowe after he was suspended from the party.

Earlier this week, the party claimed an independent KC had found 'credible evidence of unlawful harassment of two women'

He was also reported to police over allegations of verbal abuse aimed at the party's chairman - he denies any wrongdoing.

