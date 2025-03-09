Reform row rumbles on as Rupert Lowe claims he was 'warned' by leadership for being 'outspoken' about deportations

9 March 2025, 07:59 | Updated: 9 March 2025, 08:23

Reform UK MP, Rupert Lowe
Reform UK suspended MP Rupert Lowe and referred him to police over "threats of physical violence". Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Suspended MP Rupert Lowe says he had been "warned" by leadership figures in Reform UK about being "outspoken on the need for a large number of deportations" - as the row within the party rumbles on.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On Friday, the party suspended the former MP for Great Yarmouth and referred him to police, alleging he made "threats of physical violence" against party chairman Zia Yusuf.

Scotland Yard has said a complaint of "verbal threats" were made about an alleged incident last December was being assessed by officers.

Reform also said it had received evidence of "serious bullying" and "derogatory" remarks made about women in the MP's offices, with two separate staffers said to have made allegations.

Nigel Farage has now spoken after Mr Lowe's whip was removed, and said the party "acted responsibly" in dealing with the matter.

The leader of the party stressed the importance of good behaviour in the party and said the allegations had "dented" the "sense of unity" it had been building.

Now, in his latest social media post, Mr Lowe said: "It has been reported in today's Telegraph that sources in the Reform leadership, 'close to Nigel Farage', are upset with me because I have been outspoken on the need for a large number of deportations. This is not new information to me.

"Just so that everyone is crystal clear - I stand by every single word I have said on the subject.

"If you are here illegally, you should be deported. That has to be the objective. If that results in one million plus deportations being the eventual aim? Then so be it. It may be uncomfortable to some, but there is NO other way.

"Nigel may not agree with that, but it's the right thing to do and it's a perfectly reasonable policy discussion to raise."

Suspended Reform MP Rupert Lowe said on X: "I do not want unvetted, unchecked, unknown young men roaming our streets, harassing women and loitering around schools. I want them deported, as do the vast majority of the British people.

Read more: Police recover body from River Thames in search for suspect in Valentine's Day pub shooting

Read more: Under-performing civil servants could be incentivised to leave jobs amid plans to 'fundamentally reshape' service

Reform UK MP for Great Yarmouth Rupert Lowe speaks during...
Reform UK MP for Great Yarmouth Rupert Lowe speaks during... Picture: Getty

"If that upsets people, so what? Honestly, who cares? We need to stop worrying about what the woke left think of us. They will NEVER approve. We must stop watering down sincerely held opinions to appease the unappeasable.

"Trust me - the boats will stop overnight if we can successfully send the following message. If you come here illegally, you will be deported. If you are here illegally, you will be deported.

"Of course proper policy needs to be fleshed out around that (offshore processing, transfer agreements, foreign aid withdrawal, visa suspension, ECHR withdrawal, legislation repeal, scrapping the asylum system and so on). I have attempted to explore some of this detail myself publicly, and encouraged Reform to invest in a serious policy machine to present credible plans.

"That did not happen.

"But all else aside, the principle must be abundantly clear - detain, deport. No excuses.

"I have been warned by those at the top of Reform about my position on deportations. As you likely know from reading my extensive output on the subject, I did not listen to a word said.

"We need deportations, and lots of them. I make no apologies for stating that."

Latest Donald Trump News

"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Donald Trump Watches SpaceX Launch Its Sixth Test Flight Of Starship Spacecraft

Donald Trump axes $40billion US foreign aid agency after taking advice from Elon Musk

President Trump Signs Executive Orders In The Oval Office

Donald Trump says UK is 'out of line' but deal can be worked out as trade tariff war with EU looms

Latest Politics News

Nigel Farage has said that the public "does not like political parties that engage in constant infighting", in his first intervention since Rupert Lowe had the Reform UK whip suspended.

Reform UK’s ‘sense of unity has been dented’ after Rupert Lowe row but party ‘acted responsibly’, Farage says
Rupert Lowe was

Reform MP begs Nigel Farage to 'have dinner' with him in social media rant after party report him to police
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China will continue to retaliate against the United States

China confirms it will retaliate against 'arbitrary tariffs' from the US and accuses Washington of 'meeting good with evil'
Richard Tice speaking to LBC in Glasgow.

John Swinney branded 'jealous juvenile' by Reform UK

The independent reviewer of terror legislation has backed calls for social media to be banned for under 16s

UK's terror watchdog says calls to ban social media for under-16s 'have merit'

Girl with a smartphone at night

Children under 16 could be banned from social media under new plans

British passport on United States national flag background close up.

Record number of Americans applying for UK citizenship after Donald Trump re-election

The Government announced its plans to ban new leasehold flats and make commonhold the default tenure, in a bid to give homeowners greater control over their properties.

New leasehold flats set to be banned as centuries-old ‘feudal’ system to be abolished, Government says
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaking during a statement on Ukraine, in the House of Commons.

'Test of our times': Sir Keir Starmer says US 'vital' in securing peace in Ukraine - days after ugly Oval Office row
The UK has signed a £1.6 billion deal to supply more than 5,000 air defence missiles to Ukraine using export finance.

UK strikes £1.6bn defence deal to arm Ukraine with missiles as Keir Starmer warns of a ‘crossroads in history’