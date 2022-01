Partygate scandal: Dominic Cummings claims PM lied to Parliament

Dominic Cummings has, amid the partygate scandal, claimed that Boris Johnson lied to Parliament. Picture: Alamy

By Sam Sholli

Dominic Cummings has, amid the partygate scandal, claimed that Boris Johnson lied to Parliament.

The Prime Minister's former senior adviser has written in a blog post that events which took place on May 20th alone "mean the PM lied to Parliament about parties".