Pat McFadden defends changes to welfare system as he insists Cabinet 'united' behind plans - despite backlash

Pat McFadden has defended the Labour government's plans to shake up the benefits system.

Reforms - due to be announced later by Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall - are expected to include a tightening of eligibility criteria and new support to get people into work.

Over seven million people in the UK claim sickness benefits. The number of claimants has gone up by a third in five years.

But the plans have sparked a backlash from Labour MPs, including Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.

However, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster reiterated to Nick Ferrari that the Cabinet is united behind Government plans to take on the growing benefits bill.

"There is a history of welfare issues being difficult in the Labour party" but insisted they are the "party of work".

When probed by Ferrari on benefit cuts, McFadden said the reality is we're an "outlier in G7".

He said: "We are the only one who has lower employment than before the pandemic, some of the numbers on this are quite stark I'm afraid", adding have 2.8m on long term sickness benefit.

He added the trajectory of this without reform is that it could reach four million by the end of the decade with annual expenditure expected to hit £70bn annually by 2030.

"The Labour government will always want a welfare state that is there for people who need it, who genuinely can't work, who need the extra support," he continued.

"But when numbers are growing in the way I've set out, I think any government's got the duty to ask what is happening here? Can we do better for some of people who could work with a bit of extra support. And do better for the taxpayer?"

PIP is the main disability benefit in England and Wales. Picture: Alamy

Mr Mcfadden said that applications for Personal Independence Payment (PIP) have surged, with around 1,000 people applying every day.

PIP is the main disability benefit in England and Wales, with more than 3.6 million current claimants.

Anyone can claim PIP if they find it difficult to do everyday tasks or get around because of disability, long-term physical or mental health condition

He added the range of issues people are seeking assistance for is also expanding, growing at twice the rate of disability claims themselves.

"We need to consider how often re-assessments need to be made," he continued.

