Pat McFadden defends changes to welfare system as he insists Cabinet 'united' behind plans - despite backlash

18 March 2025, 09:03 | Updated: 18 March 2025, 10:41

Pat McFadden
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden has defended the Labour government's plans to slash benefits . Picture: LBC

By Flaminia Luck

Pat McFadden has defended the Labour government's plans to shake up the benefits system.

Reforms - due to be announced later by Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall - are expected to include a tightening of eligibility criteria and new support to get people into work.

Over seven million people in the UK claim sickness benefits. The number of claimants has gone up by a third in five years.

But the plans have sparked a backlash from Labour MPs, including Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.

However, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster reiterated to Nick Ferrari that the Cabinet is united behind Government plans to take on the growing benefits bill.

"There is a history of welfare issues being difficult in the Labour party" but insisted they are the "party of work".

When probed by Ferrari on benefit cuts, McFadden said the reality is we're an "outlier in G7".

He said: "We are the only one who has lower employment than before the pandemic, some of the numbers on this are quite stark I'm afraid", adding have 2.8m on long term sickness benefit.

He added the trajectory of this without reform is that it could reach four million by the end of the decade with annual expenditure expected to hit £70bn annually by 2030.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting tells Lewis Goodall there is a 'big need' for welfare reform

"The Labour government will always want a welfare state that is there for people who need it, who genuinely can't work, who need the extra support," he continued.

"But when numbers are growing in the way I've set out, I think any government's got the duty to ask what is happening here? Can we do better for some of people who could work with a bit of extra support. And do better for the taxpayer?"

UK benefits website gov.uk
PIP is the main disability benefit in England and Wales. Picture: Alamy

Mr Mcfadden said that applications for Personal Independence Payment (PIP) have surged, with around 1,000 people applying every day.

PIP is the main disability benefit in England and Wales, with more than 3.6 million current claimants.

Anyone can claim PIP if they find it difficult to do everyday tasks or get around because of disability, long-term physical or mental health condition

He added the range of issues people are seeking assistance for is also expanding, growing at twice the rate of disability claims themselves.

"We need to consider how often re-assessments need to be made," he continued.

The bodies of Palestinians who lost their lives in the Israeli strike in central Gaza
Fresh Israeli strikes have killed and injured more than 300 in Gaza. Picture: Getty

When quizzed on last night airstrikes carried out by Israel which have killed more than 300, he responded saying the government is "very concerned".

He added: "We want to see the ceasefire re-established."

Israel have justified the action saying it's hit "terror targets" after Hamas refused to extend the truce.

"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

Donald Trump Watches SpaceX Launch Its Sixth Test Flight Of Starship Spacecraft

President Trump Signs Executive Orders In The Oval Office

Civil servants are having their credit cards frozen

Badenoch is expected to drop the party’s commitment to net zero, which the UK is legally required to reach by 2050, in a speech on Tuesday.

A selection of credit cards in a fan.

MPs have been urged to support moves to ban smacking and other forms of physical punishment against children in England.

Polling station at Deptford Park School.

A prison officer walks down the C wing at Wandsworth prison.

‘Iran will suffer the consequences’ - Trump raises prospect of war with Iran as Us attacks on Houthis continue

Reform UK held a press conference In Central London on Monday to announce new councillors.

Technology firms must tackle illegal content on their platforms under new rules, but there are concerns that the changes are too weak.

The rebels on Sunday claimed to have targeted the USS Harry S Truman carrier strike group with missiles and a drone.

