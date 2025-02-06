Peter Mandelson tells journalist to 'f*** off' when asked about relationship with Jeffrey Epstein

6 February 2025, 13:02 | Updated: 6 February 2025, 13:12

Mandelson
Lord Peter Mandelson had a foul-mouthed response when probed on his relationship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein . Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Lord Peter Mandelson has told a journalist to "f*** off" when asked about his relationship with the paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Questions have previously been raised about links between Britain's new incoming ambassador to Washington and Epstein, who died in prison in 2019.

But asked about his relationship with the financier by the Financial Times, Lord Mandelson said he did not want to discuss it.

He said: "I regret ever meeting him or being introduced to him by his partner Ghislaine Maxwell.

"I regret even more the hurt he caused to many young women.

"I'm not going to go into this. It's an FT (Financial Times) obsession and frankly you can all f*** off. OK?"

He made the comments during an in-depth interview as he prepared to take up his new role representing Britain's interests to the US.

Read more: Prince Andrew could face new probe into Epstein ties as new FBI chief says he'll 'do anything' to uncover truth

Read more: 'We'll play some more soon': Prince Andrew's message to Jeffrey Epstein two months after he said contact ended

Lord Mandelson Arrives In Downing Street London
His ambassadorial appointment has been controversial among some circles close to the US president. Picture: Getty

Mandelson's ambassadorial appointment has been controversial among some circles close to the US president.

Having previously withdrawn his description of US president Donald Trump as "a danger to the world", he insisted he would treat the new administration with "respect, seriousness and understanding of where they are coming from politically".

Lord Mandelson also dismissed comments from one of Mr Trump's advisers who described him as "an absolute moron", saying the remarks had been the result of "young minds ploughing their own furrow on a sea of too much inauguration alcohol".

He added: "Some around Mr Trump see me as they view many in Europe. They see me as a left-wing progressive, somebody who might even be anti-business or somebody who might be following the sort of liberalism they've just defeated in America.

"What they will discover is I'm not an uber-liberal, I'm not a wokey-cokey sort of person, and I'm pro-market and pro-business."

But he warned that even his diplomatic ability, which he said saw former president George W Bush dub him "silver tongue", may not be enough to exempt Britain from Mr Trump's threatened tariff regime.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN (1953-2019) American financier and convicted sex offender ion 2013. Photo: State of Florida
Epstein died in prison in 2019. Picture: Alamy

He said: "I don't think we'll be singled out as a target country, but if tariffs are imposed across the board, then we'll be caught."

Unlike some other nations threatened with tariffs, Britain imports more from America than it exports - something ministers have said could help exempt the UK from being targeted by Mr Trump.

Lord Mandelson said he regretted his choice of words in past comments about the US president.

"In 2019, I was a bit irate," Lord Mandelson said in an interview.

"But nonetheless, the words I used about the president were childish and wrong."

The Government is attempting to build bridges with the Trump administration and exempt British goods from the global tariffs the new president has threatened to impose.

Prince Andrew's emails appear to expose longer ties to Jeffrey Epstein

US Election 2024

President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Donald Trump Watches SpaceX Launch Its Sixth Test Flight Of Starship Spacecraft

Donald Trump axes $40billion US foreign aid agency after taking advice from Elon Musk

President Trump Signs Executive Orders In The Oval Office

Donald Trump says UK is 'out of line' but deal can be worked out as trade tariff war with EU looms
President Trump Signs Executive Orders In The Oval Office

Trump risks trade war as China, Canada and Mexico vow to respond to string of trade tariffs
Trump says US airstrikes 'killed many' ISIS terrorists

'We will find you and we will kill you' - Trump says US airstrikes have 'killed many' ISIS terrorists hiding in caves

Latest Politics News

The Home Secretary said she supports knife arches in schools

Home Secretary backs knife arches in schools as she warns of 'growing violence' caused by social media
Daughter of murdered MP Sir David Amess demands inquiry for all victims failed by Prevent

Daughter of murdered MP Sir David Amess demands inquiry for all victims failed by Prevent

Cabinet Office minister Pat McFadden wants to create a more "agile and modern" state

Top civil servants could face the sack if they do not deliver savings for the taxpayer

Kemi Badenoch has urged the Government to make it harder for immigrants to secure permanent residency or a UK passport.

Tories pledge to kick out low-paid and unemployed migrants from UK

Grenfell Tower where at least 72 people died after a fire broke out on June 14th 2017 in North Kensington with the slogan 'Forever in our Hearts'.

Grenfell Tower to finally be demolished eight years after fire claimed lives of 72 people

Nigel Farage has said he finds Donald Trump's plan for the US to own Gaza "very appealing".

Nigel Farage says Donald Trump's plan to 'take over Gaza' sounds 'very appealing'

MP Apsana Begum, MP Zarah Sultana and MP John McDonnell,

Four Labour MPs readmitted to party after voting against two-child benefit cap - butFour Labour MPs readmitted to party after voting against two-child benefit cap - but three remain suspended
Council elections postponed in nine areas fue to Angela Rayner's local government reforms

Council elections postponed for a year in nine areas due to Angela Rayner's local government shake-up - see full list
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaking during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London.

Keir Starmer insists Chagos Islands sale as 'vital to national security' despite claims plan is 'immoral surrender'
The Employment Rights Bill, fronted by Ms Rayner, aims to tackle work insecurity, proposes a ban on zero-hour contracts, and ‘fair pay’ for workers, among other things.

Union bosses warn Starmer and Rayner: ‘don’t pander to big business’ over workers' rights