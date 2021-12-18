Home Sec slams 'sickening' clip of Piers Corbyn telling people to 'hammer MPs to death'

18 December 2021, 21:57 | Updated: 18 December 2021, 22:12

Priti Patel has criticised a "sickening" speech Piers Corbyn made at an anti-restriction demonstration
Priti Patel has criticised a "sickening" speech Piers Corbyn made at an anti-restriction demonstration. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Home Secretary Priti Patel has criticised Piers Corbyn after a video emerged of him encouraging people to "hammer MPs to death" if they voted in favour of Covid restrictions.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In the clip, Mr Corbyn - brother of Jeremy Corbyn - tells crowds they must "hammer to death those scum" who voted in favour of new restrictions.

He also encouraged people to find out how their MP voted in the Plan B votes and urged to to "go to their offices" and 'burn them down' if they supported the plans.

"The Piers Corbyn video is sickening," said Ms Patel in a tweet.

"I back the police to take the strongest possible action against him."

In the clip - which has since gone viral on social media - Mr Corbyn tells crowds at an anti-restriction demonstration in London on Saturday: "We are getting more support but we've got to get a bit more physical.

"It means we have to take down these lying vax centres, and we've got to take down these lying MPs.

"We've got to support and welcome all of those who have rebelled or voted against Boris, ie rebelled from the Tories, or my brother and his mates.

Read more: Major incident declared in London as 'worrying' number of frontline staff have Omicron

Read more: Met 'aware' of video appearing to show officer push over one-legged man at anti-vax demo

"They voted against the measures yesterday which is a step forward."

He went on: "We've got to support all those and we've got to hammer to death those scum, those scum who have decided to go ahead with introducing new fascism.

"We've got to get a list of them, we can get a list of them on websites, and if your MP is one of them, go to their offices and - well, I would recommend burning them down, okay? But I can't say that on-air."

The safety of MPs has been under the spotlight in recent months, after Conservative MP Sir David Amess was stabbed to death at a constituency meeting in October.

His killing sparked a national conversation about MPs' safety.

Read more: Boris Johnson 'running out of time' as Brexit minister Lord Frost quits cabinet

Read more: Pressure piles on PM as Simon Case quits No10 Xmas party probe after 'event in his office'

Priti Patel asked all police forces to "review security arrangements for MPs with immediate effect".

Sir David Amess was the second MP to be killed in five years, following the murder of Jo Cox in 2016.

Sign Up To The LBC Newsletter

Political Parties

See more Political Parties

Conservatives

Labour

Liberal Democrats

SNP

Politicians

Boris Johnson

Keir Starmer

Rishi Sunak

Sadiq Khan

Priti Patel

Nicola Sturgeon

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lord Frost has resigned from Boris Johnson's cabinet

PM 'running out of time' as Brexit minister Lord Frost quits with immediate effect
Several police officers have been injured in clashes with anti-vaccine protesters in London

Met 'aware' of video appearing to show officer push over one-legged man at anti-vax demo
Sadiq Khan has declared a major incident in London because of a surge in Omicron cases of coronavirus

Major incident declared in London as 'worrying' number of frontline staff have Omicron
Sage scientists have warned hospital admissions could soar to 3,000 per day.

Omicron: Tougher restrictions needed to stop hospital admissions soaring, scientists warn
Joe Biden's plans to make vaccines compulsory for staff at large businesses will come into effect.

Biden's Covid vaccine mandate reinstated for large US businesses
Sir Rod Stewart has pleaded guilty to battery.

Sir Rod Stewart and son Sean plead guilty to battery after New Year's Eve fight
Dalton Hoath voiced his devastation following the deaths of sons Kyson and Bryson, four, and Leyton and Logan, three.

Dad of four 'caring' boys killed in London house fire says family is 'utterly devastated'
The stabbing happened outside a barber's in Packham Rye

'Another family is grieving before Christmas': Murder probe after London stabbing
North Shropshire by-election defeat down to public mood on pandemic, says Tory MP

North Shropshire by-election defeat down to public mood on pandemic, says Tory MP
Netherlands is entering a strict lockdown to control the spread of Omicron

Covid: Netherlands announces strict lockdown to curb spread of Omicron