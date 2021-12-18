Home Sec slams 'sickening' clip of Piers Corbyn telling people to 'hammer MPs to death'

Priti Patel has criticised a "sickening" speech Piers Corbyn made at an anti-restriction demonstration. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Home Secretary Priti Patel has criticised Piers Corbyn after a video emerged of him encouraging people to "hammer MPs to death" if they voted in favour of Covid restrictions.

In the clip, Mr Corbyn - brother of Jeremy Corbyn - tells crowds they must "hammer to death those scum" who voted in favour of new restrictions.

He also encouraged people to find out how their MP voted in the Plan B votes and urged to to "go to their offices" and 'burn them down' if they supported the plans.

"The Piers Corbyn video is sickening," said Ms Patel in a tweet.

"I back the police to take the strongest possible action against him."

In the clip - which has since gone viral on social media - Mr Corbyn tells crowds at an anti-restriction demonstration in London on Saturday: "We are getting more support but we've got to get a bit more physical.

"It means we have to take down these lying vax centres, and we've got to take down these lying MPs.

"We've got to support and welcome all of those who have rebelled or voted against Boris, ie rebelled from the Tories, or my brother and his mates.

"They voted against the measures yesterday which is a step forward."

He went on: "We've got to support all those and we've got to hammer to death those scum, those scum who have decided to go ahead with introducing new fascism.

"We've got to get a list of them, we can get a list of them on websites, and if your MP is one of them, go to their offices and - well, I would recommend burning them down, okay? But I can't say that on-air."

The safety of MPs has been under the spotlight in recent months, after Conservative MP Sir David Amess was stabbed to death at a constituency meeting in October.

His killing sparked a national conversation about MPs' safety.

Priti Patel asked all police forces to "review security arrangements for MPs with immediate effect".

Sir David Amess was the second MP to be killed in five years, following the murder of Jo Cox in 2016.