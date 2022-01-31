Breaking News

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated partygate report

Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place. Picture: Alamy/GOV.UK

By Emma Soteriou

Downing Street have released Sue Gray's report on a series of lockdown-breaking No10 party allegations - read it in full here.

The senior civil servant has been looking into the claims, which were said to have taken place against Covid ruled in place throughout 2020 and 2021.

It had been expected as early as last week, however, the Met Police's bombshell decision to investigate the allegations saw Ms Gray forced to redact some of the report before publishing.

She looked into 16 gatherings said to have taken place at Downing Street.

The Cabinet Office received a copy on Monday morning, before it was released to the public.

You can read the report in full here.