Breaking News

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated partygate report

31 January 2022, 14:31 | Updated: 31 January 2022, 14:54

Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place. Picture: Alamy/GOV.UK

By Emma Soteriou

Downing Street have released Sue Gray's report on a series of lockdown-breaking No10 party allegations - read it in full here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The senior civil servant has been looking into the claims, which were said to have taken place against Covid ruled in place throughout 2020 and 2021.

It had been expected as early as last week, however, the Met Police's bombshell decision to investigate the allegations saw Ms Gray forced to redact some of the report before publishing.

Read more: ‘Failures of leadership and judgment’: No10 slammed in Partygate report

She looked into 16 gatherings said to have taken place at Downing Street.

The Cabinet Office received a copy on Monday morning, before it was released to the public.

You can read the report in full here.

Sign Up To The LBC Newsletter

Political Parties

See more Political Parties

Conservatives

Labour

Liberal Democrats

SNP

Politicians

Boris Johnson

Keir Starmer

Rishi Sunak

Sadiq Khan

Priti Patel

Nicola Sturgeon

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ian Blackford was kicked out of the Commons.

Ian Blackford thrown out of Commons after refusing to retract claim PM 'misled Parliament'
Sue Gray's "partygate" report has been published

Boris says sorry as Partygate report slams No10's 'failures of leadership'
Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street on Monday

Boris' birthday bash and Cummings' exit celebrations among 12 parties probed by police
Leonard Fenton played Dr Legg in Eastenders.

EastEnders actor Leonard Fenton who played Dr Legg dies aged 95
Boris Johnson is facing a crucial day as PM

Boris under fire as he faces MPs over Sue Gray 'partygate' report - live updates
The percentage of solved burglaries has nearly halved over seven years in England and Wales

Free to burgle: Fury as police solve only one in 20 cases

Damage left behind as successive storm hit the UK over the weekend

Storm Corrie: Schools shut and 16,000 homes still without power after 90mph winds
An NHS weight loss programme is to be extended across the UK to tackle the growing obesity crisis

'Fantastic' NHS diet to be rolled out across England after patients shed over 2 st in three months
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

James O'Brien outlines how govt repeatedly use Brexit to get out of trouble

James O'Brien outlines how govt repeatedly use Brexit to get out of trouble