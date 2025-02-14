Reeves insists 'no concerns were raised' over expenses allegations - as she Chancellor refuses to apologise

London, UK. 26th May, 2024. Shadow Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, at the BBC for Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg. Credit: Mark Thomas/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Rachel Reeves has defended herself over allegations she was subject to an investigation linked to expenses while working at a major UK retail bank, saying she was "never questioned" over the claims.

Speaking for the first time since questions were raised over the expenses earlier this week, the Chancellor said she was never approached over concerns.

Reeves worked as a senior manager at Halifax Bank of Scotland between 2006 and 2009, with new claims suggesting she was subject to a detailed whistleblowing complaint while working there.

The concerns are said to relate to her use of company money to "fund a lifestyle" - these included a £400 leaving meal for a colleague, a £49 handbag for her PA and perfume purchased as a present for her boss.

Speaking with LBC on Friday, Reeves confirmed "no problems were ever raised during my time" a the bank, with the Chancellor defending herself from claims she was the subject of an investigation into her expenses.

File photo dated 30/01/25 of Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves during a visit to Premier Modular in Driffield, Humberside. Picture: Alamy

"People will judge me for the role that I perform as Chancellor," she said.

Her first comments since suggestions emerged, the Chancellor said: "No-one ever raised any concerns about my expenses."

"But in the end, I think people will judge me for the role that I perform as Chancellor. Getting our economy growing, putting more money in working people's pockets and building the one and a half million homes that this government has committed to do and I'm determined to do as Chancellor of the Exchequer."

She Insisted her expenses had been submitted and approved "in the proper way".

"I always put in my expenses, had them processed and signed off in the proper way, and no problems were ever raised during my time at Halifax Bank of Scotland," she insisted.

"I left the bank 16 years ago now and no-one raised any concerns whilst I worked at the bank".

Asked by LBC for further details, Reeves said: "Well, I worked at the Bank of England as an economist between 2000 and 2006.

"I worked then in financial services for Halifax Bank of Scotland. Those are the roles that I did before becoming an MP, and I'm proud of the jobs that I did in both of those institutions."

Screen grab taken from PA Video of Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves recording a broadcast clip in Downing Street, central London. Picture date: Thursday February 13, 2025. Picture: Alamy

On Thursday, the BBC reported that Ms Reeves and two colleagues at HBOS had been investigated over their expenses, with an initial inquiry suggesting they appeared to have broken the bank's rules, but it was unclear what happened next.

It is alleged that Ms Reeves was one of a number of HBOS staff who made "excessive" purchases such as handbags and perfume for their colleagues using "motivation cards" provided by the bank to allow employees to reward high-performing staff, as well as expenses claims.

In a statement, former HBOS HR manager Jane Wayper, who left the bank in 2008 according to her LinkedIn page, said she did not "recognise" any of the claims.

Ms Wayper said; "I would have been made aware of any investigation which concluded there was a case to answer. I would have been required to organise and oversee a disciplinary process.

"This did not happen."

David Sorensen, a lawyer who acted for the Chancellor as she left HBOS, said she was not subject to "allegations of wrongdoing or misconduct" during her career at the bank.

He was responsible for overseeing "a standard-style agreement adopted by the company when a mutually agreed exit was made during the bank's restructure".

Answering questions during a visit to a building site in Nottinghamshire, the Chancellor also declined to be drawn on claims she had exaggerated the length of time she worked at the Bank of England prior to joining HBOS.

The BBC reported that Ms Reeves's LinkedIn profile listed her time at the Bank of England as lasting for months longer than it did.

Ms Reeves's team said the inaccuracy was due to an administrative error by the member of staff who set up the profile.

Asked about the claims on Thursday, the Chancellor said she was "proud of the work that I did before I became an MP" but people would "judge me on the job I'm doing now as Chancellor of the Exchequer".