Reform UK councillor faces calls to resign after "degrading and misogynistic" lyrics linked to DJ-turned-politician revealed

Reform UK councillor faces calls to resign after "degrading and misogynistic" lyrics linked to DJ-turned-politician revealed. Picture: Social media/John Myers

By Henry Riley

Nigel Farage is facing calls to sack a leading Reform UK Councillor, after music he is involved with contained "really shocking" lyrics about women.

LBC can reveal that Councillor Dave Thomas, Reform UK's leader on Torfaen Council in Wales, is listed as the artist and composer of songs with "really, really shocking" lyrics in his work as a DJ.

The politician, who defected to Reform UK in August last year, is also a record producer and singer-songwriter known as DJ Dowster.

The lyrics, which are still available on YouTube, include "f*** her right in the p****", in the track labelled 'P****stomp'.

Councillor David Thomas is also a record producer and singer-songwriter known as DJ Dowster. Picture: Social media

A Reform UK spokesperson said that the songs were not created by Cllr Thomas, saying that "all lyrics are samples from other music tracks and artists".

'Dowster', aka Councillor Thomas, is listed as the artist and composer on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon.

Another song called 'A** and 'T***ies', includes the lyrics "stanking ass bitches that need to wash up. Don't get mad when I don't want to f***'.

"Stanking" is an informal term that means something smells very bad.

'Dowster', aka Councillor Thomas, is listed as the artist and composer on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon. Picture: Spotify

Women's Rights Campaigners have criticised the politician. Aisha Ali-Khan told LBC that the lyrics used were "really, really shocking", adding "This person is an elected official, he's a councillor, he has a position of authority and respect". There are different standards if you are a public servant to which you have to live up to. We expect much better of councillors".

Ms Ali Khan, who is also a teacher, said that the songs were an "insult to the people who voted for him, to his party, and to the rest of us", as she called on Reform UK to consider his position.

Women's Rights Campaigners have criticised the politician for 'shocking' lyrics. Picture: Youtube

Meanwhile barrister Dr Charlotte Proudman said it was "deeply concerning that an elected official has produced music containing such degrading and misogynistic lyrics", and were "endemic to a society that devalues women and contributes to the continued objectification of women".

She told LBC “such language isn’t just offensive—it normalises discrimination and disrespect in public life. Politicians should be promoting equality and respect, not using their platform to spread harmful stereotypes and explicit content".

"Councillor Thomas must answer to the public: Does he stand by these offensive lyrics? Does he believe such language is appropriate for someone in his position? The voters deserve a clear and honest response.”

Dave Thomas currently sits on Torfaen Council representing Llantarnam Ward, and also sits on Cwmbran Community Councillor representing the 'Two locks & Hollybush Ward'. Picture: Social media

The party are heavily targeting Wales ahead of the Senedd elections in 2026, they came second in 13 constituencies at the last election.

Prior to defecting to Nigel Farage's party Cllr Dave Thomas was a Labour representative before switching to become an Independent. He currently sits on Torfaen Council representing Llantarnam Ward, and also sits on Cwmbran Community Councillor representing the 'Two locks & Hollybush Ward'.

A prominent member of Reform UK in Wales, he is the party's group leader on Torfaen Council and in November spoke on stage at their Wales conference at the Celtic Manor.

Reform MP Lee Anderson talking to councillors Dave Thomas, Alan Slade, and Jason O'Connell. Picture: John Myers

The elected politician is also listed as a governor on the Llantarnam Community Primary School website.

Other songs which are listed as being by, and composed by, Cllr Dave Thomas as DJ Dowster include 'The T**** song' with the lyrics 'ladies, let me see you bouncing. All the ladies on the floor, grab your t**ies one by one, shake them around lets' have some fun", whilst another song 'Cock and Balls' has a line "uh how do you see, like a b**** with balls?". These lyrics are samples from other songs.

Just last week the councillor officially opened Lidl's new store in Cwmbran. He tweeted on the 6th February "Absolutely thrilled to have the honor of officially opening the stunning, futuristic new Lidl store in Cwmbran today! A testament to 28 years + of commitment to our community. Here's to many more!"

Just last week the councillor officially opened Lidl's new store in Cwmbran. Picture: Social media

In response, a Reform UK spokesperson said "These songs were created by Sam Tomsitt and not Cllr Thomas. All lyrics are samples from other music tracks and artists, none originate from Cllr Thomas"

"Reform UK expects and upholds the highest standards for our candidates and elected officials".

Councillor Dave Thomas has also been approached for comment.