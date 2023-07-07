Selby and Ainsty by-election full candidate list revealed

7 July 2023, 07:29

Voters in Selby and Ainsty will elect a new MP on 20 July
Voters in Selby and Ainsty will elect a new MP on 20 July. Picture: Alamy
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

The full list of candidates standing to be Selby and Ainsty's new MP has been published.

The by-election was triggered by incumbent Conservative MP Nigel Adams announcing he would stand down.

Voting will take place on Thursday 20 July, with a winner likely to be announced early the following day.

  • Andrew Gray, Independent
  • Claire Holmes, Conservative Party
  • Mike Jordan, Yorkshire Party
  • Dave Kent, Reform UK
  • Keir Mather, Labour Party
  • Nick Palmer, Independent
  • Guy Phoenix, Heritage Party
  • Sir Archibald Stanton, The Official Monster Raving Loony Party
  • Matt Walker, Liberal Democrats
  • Arnold Warneken, Green Party
  • John Waterston, Social Democratic Party
  • Luke Wellock, Climate Party
  • Tyler Wilson-Kerr, Independent
