Selby and Ainsty by-election full candidate list revealed

Voters in Selby and Ainsty will elect a new MP on 20 July. Picture: Alamy

By EJ Ward

The full list of candidates standing to be Selby and Ainsty's new MP has been published.

The by-election was triggered by incumbent Conservative MP Nigel Adams announcing he would stand down.



Voting will take place on Thursday 20 July, with a winner likely to be announced early the following day.

