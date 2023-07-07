Nick Ferrari 7am - 10am
Selby and Ainsty by-election full candidate list revealed
7 July 2023, 07:29
The full list of candidates standing to be Selby and Ainsty's new MP has been published.
The by-election was triggered by incumbent Conservative MP Nigel Adams announcing he would stand down.
Voting will take place on Thursday 20 July, with a winner likely to be announced early the following day.
- Andrew Gray, Independent
- Claire Holmes, Conservative Party
- Mike Jordan, Yorkshire Party
- Dave Kent, Reform UK
- Keir Mather, Labour Party
- Nick Palmer, Independent
- Guy Phoenix, Heritage Party
- Sir Archibald Stanton, The Official Monster Raving Loony Party
- Matt Walker, Liberal Democrats
- Arnold Warneken, Green Party
- John Waterston, Social Democratic Party
- Luke Wellock, Climate Party
- Tyler Wilson-Kerr, Independent
- Presentational grey line