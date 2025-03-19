Sir Ed Davey: Disabled people and carers will be 'kept awake' by benefits shake-up

19 March 2025, 18:11

Sir Ed said a lack of 'clarity' around the changes was causing 'fear'
Sir Ed said a lack of 'clarity' around the changes was causing 'fear'. Picture: Alamy
Natasha Clark

By Natasha Clark

Disabled people and carers will be kept "awake at night" with worry over losing their benefits, Sir Ed Davey has told LBC.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Liberal Democrat leader revealed that he and others are hugely worried about losing access to cash as a result of the government's welfare crackdown.

DWP boss Liz Kendall yesterday announced a string of reforms which may see hundreds of thousands of Brits lose thousands of pounds a year, as a result of tightening up the criteria.

She said the ballooning welfare budget has become unsustainable - and it's predicted to hit nearly £100bn a year by the end of the decade.

Sir Ed said that he "sincerely hoped" that the cuts wouldn't impact his 17-year-old son John.

Read more: Labour's battle on benefits begins as rebels say crackdown will cause 'immense suffering'

Read more: Labour's benefits crackdown: From PIP to Universal Credit, what does it mean for you?

John has a neurological condition, which means he can't walk and has only limited speech.

"Is that it?" Nick Ferrari is unimpressed by Labour's benefits crackdown

He needs round the clock care from Sir Ed, and his wife, Emily.

Sir Ed said that the "lack of clarity causes a lot of fear out there".

Ministers have said they'll reveal an impact assessment of who will be affected, in next week's budget.

Labour MPs have said people will die as a result of the crackdown, and that it's "not Labour" to be pushing ahead with the plans.

Sir Ed told LBC: "Because my son's severely disabled. I sincerely hope he will be [continuing to get PIP] because he's never going to be offered to work.

"He needs 24/7 care. And if the government were to hit those sort of people who would never be able to work, that would be appalling.

"And the Prime Minister said he's not going to, so we'll see.

"What I'm worried about with these proposals is the lack of detail. And that uncertainty and lack of clarity causes a lot of fear out there.

"And there'll be disabled people and carers like myself who will be worried if they're going to be hit and if they're already struggling to make ends meet, that will keep people awake at night."

He said that he was waiting for the "details" of the new proposals to come forward, but warned that if he forces people who can't work off benefits, "they'll just be in poverty".

And he did acknowledged that "there is a case for welfare reform" and those who can should be "helped back into work".

The Lib Dem boss - who today called for the government to bring forward an emergency budget and cancel the planned tax rises - said he was "worried" by plans to curb benefits for young people under the age of 22.

He added: "There could be some people who are just unable to work in that category, just can't work for whatever reason.

"And if their benefits are taken away, they're just going to be poverty. That's wrong.

"But we'll look at the detail. We want to see welfare reform. We want to see people back into work. That's good for them, it's good for the economy and it cuts the welfare bill.

"So there is a path forward here. But on some of the things I've heard from the government, I think Liberal Democrats will just have to oppose them because they'd be wrong."

Latest Donald Trump News

Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Donald Trump Watches SpaceX Launch Its Sixth Test Flight Of Starship Spacecraft

Donald Trump axes $40billion US foreign aid agency after taking advice from Elon Musk

Latest Politics News

JD Vance And Tim Walz Face Off In Vice Presidential Debate In New York

JD Vance claims UK is 'stagnating because of its immigration' in scathing speech

Liz Kendall has told LBC that the welfare system ‘has to be reformed’ as the government faces a backlash from Labour MPs for their plans to shake up the benefits system.

‘Can’t duck the issue’ of UK’s soaring benefits bill, Liz Kendall tells LBC

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall unveiled major reforms to the benefits system on Tuesday.

Labour's benefits crackdown: From PIP to Universal Credit, what does it mean for you?

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall making a statement on welfare reform in the House of Commons, London. Picture date: Tuesday March 18, 2025.

Labour's battle on benefits begins as rebels say crackdown will cause 'immense suffering'

Pat McFadden

Pat McFadden defends changes to welfare system as he insists Cabinet 'united' behind plans - despite backlash
Civil servants are having their credit cards frozen

'We need to treat taxpayer money with respect': Ministers freeze civil service credit cards after spending quadruples
Badenoch is expected to drop the party’s commitment to net zero, which the UK is legally required to reach by 2050, in a speech on Tuesday.

UK net zero target by 2050 is ‘impossible’ without bankrupting Britain, says Kemi Badenoch

A selection of credit cards in a fan.

Almost 20,000 Civil Service credit cards to be frozen - after spending quadruples in four years
MPs have been urged to support moves to ban smacking and other forms of physical punishment against children in England.

Ministers urged to back law change which will see smacking children to punish them banned

Polling station at Deptford Park School.

Russian networks tried to disrupt UK election but did not cause ‘notable’ impact, security minister says