'Test of our times': Sir Keir Starmer says US 'vital' in securing peace in Ukraine - days after ugly Oval Office row

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaking during a statement on Ukraine, in the House of Commons. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane and Henry Moore

The Prime Minister has said the US is ‘vital’ in securing peace in Ukraine, days after Donald Trump and JD Vance clashed with President Zelenskyy in unprecedented ugly scenes in the Oval Office.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Addressing MPs in the Commons, Sir Keir Starmer said that the nation is at a "crossroads in history" and that nations must seek a "just and lasting peace" in Ukraine.

“Peace in Europe depends on strength and deterrence,” he said.

He said that the angry confrontation in the Oval Office was “something nobody in this house wants to see”, but he added: “I do want to be crystal clear – we must strengthen our relationship with America, for our security, for our technology, for our trade and investment.

Read more: Trump accused of making White House an 'arm of the Kremlin' - as Zelenskyy says peace deal 'is still very far away'

President Trump Hosts Ukrainian President Zelensky At The White House. Picture: Getty

“They are, and always will be indispensable, and we will never choose between either side of the Atlantic.

“In fact, if anything, the past week has shown that that idea is totally unserious, because while some people may enjoy the simplicity of taking a side, this week has shown with total clarity that the US is vital in securing the peace we all want to see in Ukraine.”

Britain will be forced to make tough decisions as it takes a leading role in defending Ukraine, Starmer added.

"With, if necessary, and together with others, boots on the ground and planes in the air."

He said it is "right that Europe do the heavy lifting to support peace on our continent".

Starmer insists Ukraine has ‘full backing of UK’

"But to succeed, this effort must also have strong US backing."

Mr Starmer's comments come just days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy clashed with Donald Trump in the White House.

On his trip to the US, Starmer said: "I welcome the positive discussions we had on European security, including his clear support for Article 5 of Nato. I welcome the understanding from our dialogue that our two nations will work together on security arrangements for a lasting peace in Ukraine.

"I also welcome the president's continued commitment to that peace, which nobody in this House should doubt for a second is sincere."

'Zelensky is a hero', says Badenoch as she calls Trump's behaviour 'inappropriate'

The PM went on to outline the four ways Britain and its allies will work to win a lasting peace in Ukraine.

He said: "First, we will keep the military aid flowing and keep increasing the economic pressure on Russia to strengthen Ukraine now.

"Second, we agreed that any lasting peace must ensure Ukraine's sovereignty and security and Ukraine must be protected.

"Third, in the event of a peace deal, we will keep boosting Ukraine's own defensive capabilities to deter any future invasion.

"Fourth, we will go further to develop a coalition of the willing to defend a deal in Ukraine and to guarantee peace. Not every nation will feel able to contribute, but that can't mean that we sit back."

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin have reportedly shared their first phone call since the election. Picture: Getty

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch welcomed Sir Keir Starmer's work with European allies and asked what he thinks can be done to "heal the rift" between Ukraine and the US.

She told MPs: "President Zelensky is a hero. He is a symbol of the bravery of the Ukrainian people. There are, of course, many areas where the Prime Minister and I disagree, but now is the time for us to discuss where we do agree. I welcome all of his actions this weekend to convene European leaders, as well as the focus on economic security."

She added: "The Prime Minister has suggested that British troops could be deployed in Ukraine. There are obviously a range of possible options for what such a deployment could look like, and we are keen to work with the Government, but we will need details of any such plan.

"This will be a difficult but significant step. I know many in Parliament and across our country will be interested in what this entails, and I ask him to work with us so there can be effective scrutiny.

The Prime Minister said the European "coalition of the willing" has been formed to avoid moving "at the speed of the most reluctant and that will be too slow".

Responding to Ms Badenoch, he said: "It matters across this House that we are united on this issue. It matters to the Ukrainians and to President Zelensky, and I can tell you that he was moved by the reception that he got in our country on Saturday and I can tell you I felt very proud to be British on Saturday when our country spoke with one voice."