Lindsay Hoyle caught on mic muttering 'what a day' after stormy PMQs

By Sophie Barnett

The Speaker of the Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle was caught muttering "what a day" to an aide following an action-packed Prime Minister's Questions.

As backbench MPs piled out of the House of Commons on Wednesday Sir Lindsay can be heard on microphone saying "what a day".

The Speaker was forced to intervene multiple times in PMQs, including when he scolded Sir Keir Starmer for mentioning the Royal Family.

The Labour leader had asked Boris Johnson if he was "ashamed" that Downing Street staff held a party the night before the Queen held the funeral for Prince Philip.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle interjected, saying: "We normally would quite rightly not mention the Royal Family. We don't get into discussions on the Royal Family."

Boris Johnson hit back: "In that case Mr Speaker I must ask the right honourable gentleman to withdraw it."

Sir Lindsay said he had dealt with it before Mr Johnson got back to his feet but was pulled back to his seat by Chancellor Rishi Sunak tugging on the Prime Minister's jacket.

Sir Lindsay's intervention was among many heated moments during PMQs, which saw Tory MP Christian Wakeford defect to the Labour party.

Former Tory MP Mr Wakeford branded the PM "disgraceful" as he announced his decision in the Bury Times and sent a letter to Mr Johnson explaining why he had lost patience with his leadership.

Mr Wakeford said: "I care passionately about the people of Bury South and I have concluded that the policies of the Conservative government that you lead are doing nothing to help the people of my constituency and indeed are only making the struggles they face on a daily basis worse.

"Britain needs a government focused on tackling the cost of living crisis and providing a path out of the pandemic that protects living standards and defends the security of all.

"It needs a government that upholds the highest standards of integrity and probity in public life and sadly both you and the Conservative Party as a whole have shown themselves incapable of offering the leadership and government this country deserves."

Mr Wakeford then sat one row behind Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who welcomed him to the team.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: "The policies of the Conservative government are doing nothing to help the people of Bury South and indeed are only making the struggles they face on a daily basis worse."

He added in a statement: "I'm determined to build a new Britain which guarantees security, prosperity and respect for all, and I'm delighted that Christian has decided to join us in this endeavour."

The embattled Prime Minister faced continued criticism from the opposition benches over the partygate scandal during PMQs.

Mr Johnson repeatedly said he won't quit, but he urged people to be "patient" and wait for the results of the inquiry from Sue Gray.

The results could come this week.