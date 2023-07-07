Somerton and Frome by-election full candidate list revealed

7 July 2023, 07:32

Somerton and Frome by-election candidates named
Somerton and Frome by-election candidates named. Picture: Alamy
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

The full list of candidates standing to be the new MP for Somerton and Frome has been announced.

The by-election on Thursday 20 July was triggered by the resignation of David Warburton who had won the seat three times for the Conservatives.

  • Lorna Corke, Christian Peoples Alliance
  • Martin Dimery, Green Party
  • Sarah Dyke, Liberal Democrat Party
  • Bruce Evans, Reform UK
  • Neil Guild, Labour Party
  • Rosie Mitchell, Independent
  • Faye Purbrick, Conservative Party
  • Peter Richardson, UKIP

