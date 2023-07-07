Nick Ferrari 7am - 10am
Somerton and Frome by-election full candidate list revealed
7 July 2023, 07:32
The full list of candidates standing to be the new MP for Somerton and Frome has been announced.
The by-election on Thursday 20 July was triggered by the resignation of David Warburton who had won the seat three times for the Conservatives.
- Lorna Corke, Christian Peoples Alliance
- Martin Dimery, Green Party
- Sarah Dyke, Liberal Democrat Party
- Bruce Evans, Reform UK
- Neil Guild, Labour Party
- Rosie Mitchell, Independent
- Faye Purbrick, Conservative Party
- Peter Richardson, UKIP