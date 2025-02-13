PM forced to abandon housing visit after tractor-driving farmers play dance music with their horns in noisy protest

13 February 2025, 13:54 | Updated: 13 February 2025, 14:30

Farmers gatecrash Starmer's housing visit

By Danielle de Wolfe

Sir Keir Starmer has been forced to abandon his visit to a construction site in Buckinghamshire after the event was gatecrashed by farmers blaring tractor horns.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The planned visited to the site in Milton Keynes on Thursday was due to see the Prime Minister speak about plans to build new towns in England and promote the economy.

However, within moments of his arrival, the PM's voice was drowned out by farmers' tractors sounding their horns.

Around 40 tractors gathered at the entrance to the site, with the sound of Darude's "Sandstorm" echoing over the PM as he spoke with press.

It comes just a day after farmers staged their latest protest in a series of demonstrations in Westminster against Rachel Reeves' proposed inheritance tax hike.

Farmers protest during Prime Minister's visit to housing development

Around a dozen agricultural vehicles were seen to block the road near the housing project, with horns heard echoing across the building site.

"Everywhere this man [Starmer] goes, we will be," one farmer said.

Another added that farmers' anger had reached "boiling point... it's our last chance saloon to do something".

Read more: Labour unveils plans for 'new towns' across England as 100 sites already suggested in housebuilding blitz

Read more: 'It's not a witch hunt,' says mother of Nottingham attack victim as she calls for 'accountability'

The Prime Minister was forced to postpone planned media interviews when the visit was cut short due to the concerns about the protest.

Farmer Richard Miles, who travelled from Welford, Northamptonshire, told PA: "We are not being listened to at all, that's why we feel we have to come and see him in person."

As the car carrying the Prime Minister left the site, farmers could be heard shouting "just talk to us".

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrives to view plans and speaks with apprentices during a visit to the housing construction development of Elverby, near Newport Pagnell in Buckinghamshire, England, Thursday Feb. 13, 2025.
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrives to view plans and speaks with apprentices during a visit to the housing construction development of Elverby, near Newport Pagnell in Buckinghamshire, England, Thursday Feb. 13, 2025. Picture: Alamy
Members of a farming protest block the road as Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer visits the housing construction development of Elverby, near Newport Pagnell in Buckinghamshire, England, Thursday Feb. 13, 2025. (Leon Neal/Pool Photo via AP)
Members of a farming protest block the road as Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer visits the housing construction development of Elverby, near Newport Pagnell in Buckinghamshire, England, Thursday Feb. 13, 2025. (Leon Neal/Pool Photo via AP). Picture: Alamy

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: "Thames Valley Police facilitated a peaceful protest off the A509 and liaised with the protesters at the scene.

"Officers from the local policing team engaged with the protesters.

"No arrests were made or necessary," the force added.

"The protest has reached its conclusion and the group are now dispersing from the area."

