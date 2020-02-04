10 convicted extremists who are due for early release from prison this year

Mohammed Ahmed and Yusuf Sarwar, two convicted extremists who are soon eligible for early release. Picture: PA

The man who committed the terror attack in Streatham had only just been released from jail. Here are ten other men jailed for terror offences who could be released this year.

Boris Johnson says he will bring forward legislation to halt automatic early release of prisoners after saying his "patience" was wearing thin.

He is going to rush the legislation through parliament. But will that happen before the release of other people who are due for early release this year? These are ten convicted extremists who are eligible to be released on license in 2020.

Patrick Kabele. Picture: Met Police

Patrick Kabele

Earliest release date: February 2020

Kabele attempted to travel to Syria to join Isis, but was stopped at Gatwick Airport. He was jailed for six years in 2017, but is due for early release this month.

Commander Dean Haydon, of the Met's Counter Terrorism Command, said: "Kabele's intention to join Isis is made very clear in his own notes."

Jamshed Javeed. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

Jamshed Javeed

Earliest release date: March 2020

Biology teacher Javeed was jailed for six years after preparing to travel to Syria to fight with Isis. He was arrested having already helped his younger brother Mohammed make the trip to Syria.

The 30-year-old from Manchester was "determined to fight jihad" despite pleas from his family not to, the court heard.

Mohammed Khilji. Picture: Counter Terror Police

Mohammed Khilji

Earliest release date: March 2020

The teenager who shared graphic terrorist videos in which soldiers are beheaded via WhatsApp was been jailed for five years for encouraging terrorism. He came to the attention of police after uploading a video to YouTube in which he had altered a Battlefield video to feature Isis fighters.

Forensic analysis of his devices discovered he had been sharing graphic videos of Isis beheading soldiers and videos, calling for violence against non-Muslims.

Mohammed Hamza Ghani. Picture: Met Police

Mohammed Hamza Ghani

Earliest release date: March 2020

The 28-year-old was jailed for two years and four months for terror offences, having phoned 999 and the anti-terrorist hotline to “claim he would kill people or police officers”.

The electronic devices in his bedroom contained copies of terrorist magazines, including Isis and al-Qaeda propaganda.

Fahim Adam. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

Fahim Adam

Earliest release date: May 2020

Adam was caught with extremist material on his phone after it was seized by police following a car crash. The magazines encouraged the reader to engage in acts of terrorism and explained how they could be carried out, police revealed.

He was jailed for 30 months in February 2019.

Aras Hamid. Picture: West Midlands Police

Aras Hamid

Earliest release date: May 2020

The asylum-seeker was jailed for seven years in 2017 for attempting to join Isis. He was arrested sleeping in a mosque after buying a plane ticket to Iraq.

Hamid was also convicted of assisting another in commission of terrorist acts and admitted a charge of possession of an identification document with improper intent.

Zakariya Ashiq. Picture: West Midlands Police

Zakariya Ashiq

Earliest release date: November 2020

Ashiq was arrested at Heathrow Airport in November after failing to cross into Syria from Jordan as he attempted to join Isis. One of his WhatsApp messages read: "There's no life without Jihad."

Judge Charles Wide QC said he knew what IS was and had been intent on fighting for them, saying: "Any suggestion of naivety should not be overstated. He is highly intelligent and resourceful."

Moinul Abedin. Picture: PA

Moinul Abedin

Earliest release date: November 2020

Moinul Abedin was the UK's "first Al Qaeda-inspired" terrorist. He was arrested after police discovered a large quantity of bomb-making material at a rented property in Birmingham and was jailed for 20 years. He is now eligible for parole.

At the time of his arrest, the current anti-terror laws did not exist and he was prosecuted under the 1883 Explosives Act.

Mohammed Nahin Ahmed. Picture: PA

Mohammed Nahin Ahmed

Earliest release date: November 2020

He was jailed for 12 years and eight months after travelling to Syria to join an al-Qaida-linked terrorist group. He was arrested as he returned to the UK.

He had left a letter for family saying he had joined a terrorist group called Kataib al-Muhajireen to take part in jihad.

Yusuf Zubair Sarwar. Picture: PA

Yusuf Zubair Sarwar

Earliest release date: November 2020

Sarwar was a childhood friend with Mohammed Nahin Ahmed and travelled with him to Syria to join a terror group. He also received a sentence of 12 years and eight months.