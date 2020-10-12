Covid Alert Level: What is a tier 1 lockdown and which areas will be included in it?

Coronavirus tier 1 areas are classed as medium risk in England. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

Which areas are in tier 1 of the new three-tier alert system? And what are the rules and restrictions of level 1? Here’s what you need to know, including what's happening with social distancing, pubs and restaurants.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed on Monday that England will now follow a new Covid-19 alert system where the country will be split into three tiers - medium, high and very high.

In a bid to tackle rising coronavirus cases and to avoid a second national lockdown, each region will be given a tier level from one to three with certain rules and restrictions in place for each.

Tier 1 will consist of areas with a ‘medium’ increase in infections, tier 2 will be those classed as ‘high’ and tier 3 will be areas with a ‘very high’ increased rate of Covid.

With most of the country about to head into tier 1, a medium risk area, LBC takes a look at the rules and restrictions currently being put in place to prevent further spread of the disease.

So what is a tier 1 lockdown? What are the rules and restrictions? And what areas are in tier 1 of the new alert system?

What is a tier 1, ‘medium level’ lockdown?

Tier 1, means a ‘medium level’ of coronavirus infection according to the latest government figures and data.

What are the tier 1, ‘medium level’ rules and restrictions?

If your area falls under this Covid Alert Level you will be faced with a number of rules and restrictions.

These will include the current national guidelines, such as continuing to follow the rule of six when socialising inside and outside as well as the ongoing 10pm curfew for pubs, bars and restaurants.

The prime minister confirmed that areas in tier 1 could be moved up into tier 2 if coronavirus infection rates increase in that region.

What areas are in tier 1 of of the lockdown alert system?

Most of the country will be placed in tier 1 of the Covid Alert Level system, including the capital, London.

Those not in tier 1, but in tier 2, are:

Cheshire - Cheshire West and Chester, Cheshire East, Manchester, Bolton, Bury, Stockport, Tameside, Trafford, Wigan, Salford, Rochdale, Oldham, Warrington

Derbyshire - Tintwistle, Padfield, Dinting, St John's, Old Glossop, Whitfield, Simmondley, Gamesley, Howard Town, Hadfield South, Hadfield North

Lancashire - Blackpool, Preston, Blackburn with Darwen, Burnley

West Yorkshire - Leeds, Bradford, Kirklees, Calderdale, Wakefield

South Yorkshire - Barnsley, Rotherham, Doncaster, Sheffield

North East - Newcastle, South Tyneside, North Tyneside, Gateshead, Sunderland, Durham, Northumberland

Tees Valley - Middlesbrough, Redcar and Cleveland, Stockton-on-Tees, Darlington, Hartlepool

West Midlands - Birmingham, Sandwell, Solihull, Wolverhampton, Walsall

Leicester - Leicester, Oadby and Wigston

Nottingham - Nottinghamshire, Nottingham City

In Tier 3 is the whole of Liverpool City Region: Liverpool, Knowsley, Wirral, St Helens, Sefton, Halton.

You can also check your postcode in the lockdown postcode checker or check your local council’s website.

