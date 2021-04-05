Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Boris Johnson is to lead an Easter Monday coronavirus press conference later today, with major announcements expected.

As the nation continues with the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Johnson is due to make announcements on the roadmap out of lockdown, Covid passports, foreign travel, and the recently announced twice weekly testing for everyone in England.

What time is Boris Johnson's press conference?

The Prime Minister is due to begin the press conference at 5pm today.

What is he expected to announce?

Lockdown - non-essential shops, hairdressers and pub gardens can reopen as part of the Government's roadmap out of lockdown on April 12.

The Prime Minister promised to give businesses one week's notice to allow them to prepare for reopening, so we can expect an announcement for these businesses later.

There could also be an announcement on social distancing.

Foreign Travel - A 'traffic light' system for foreign travel has been announced. Countries could be branded red, amber or green depending on the Covid-19 situation.

Different restrictions for travellers would be imposed for each colour and there could potentially a ban on red countries altogether. People in England are still advised not to book summer holidays abroad. The system will only come into force from 17 May at the earliest.

Vaccine passports - The divisive topic of Covid passports is also likely to emerge.

A 'passport' style scheme of some form will likely emerge soon. It recently emerged that the plans were being looked at for the UK that would allow people to go to mass events like gigs and large scale sporting events.

It is unclear whether they will be needed for visits to pubs and restaurants. The concept is set to be tested during upcoming pilot events.

Covid testing - Everyone in England will be offered two free rapid Covid-19 tests per week, the government has announced as part of new measures to curb outbreaks as lockdown eases.

Covid testing for people without symptoms has only been available for those most at risk or who need to leave home for work, including NHS staff.

This will change from Friday, with everyone in England able to order regular rapid tests online, or collect them from a workplace, school, or local test site.

Pharmacies will also offer free boxes of seven tests to use twice a week, under a new "pharmacy collect" service,