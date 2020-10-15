Coronavirus UK: What time is Matt Hancock's statement today and what will he say?

15 October 2020, 08:08 | Updated: 15 October 2020, 08:13

Matt Hancock will speak in the Commons this morning
Matt Hancock will speak in the Commons this morning. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Health Secretary Matt Hancock is due to make a Commons statement today on the latest coronavirus restrictions to be imposed on towns and cities in the UK.

What is he expected to say?

Mr Hancock is to make a statement after Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham's talks with No 10. It is widely expected the region will be the next to face the toughest coronavirus controls - moving into 'tier three'.

Government officials are speaking with northern and London MPs and regional leaders during course of this morning ahead of the statement by Mr Hancock.

London could possibly be put under 'tier two' restrictions as early as today as cases reach the critical 100 per 100,000 threshold.

What time is Matt Hancock's statement?

Mr Hancock will speak in the Commons at 1130am following ministerial meetings with northern leaders, MPs and London MPs. LBC will bring you his speech live.

Some areas of the country are now facing different restrictions

What are the three teir lockdown restrictions and what areas are in them?

