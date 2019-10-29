Election 2019: What Will Happen With Brexit After December General Election?

The UK looks set to go to the polls in a General Election in December after Jeremy Corbyn told Labour MPs to back Boris Johnson's bill. LBC's Political Editor Theo Usherwood explains how this will affect Brexit.

The Labour leader says he has changed tack now that a no-deal Brexit has been taken off the table following the EU's offer of a three-month extension.

So what would happen to Brexit following the election? Theo Usherwood explains.

If The Conservatives Get A Majority

If Boris Johnson gets back into Downing Street, there are two possibilities. Firstly, does he want to rush Brexit through Parliament?

There are eight working days between 12th December and Christmas. One possibility is that he comes back to the Commons with a big majority and gets his legislation through the House of Commons and we leave on New Year's Eve, so our first day outside the European Union will be on 1st January 2020.

The second option is that he can't get the legislation through in just a few days, so he comes back to the House of Commons and therefore has to ensure that his Withdrawal Agreement is debated throughout January and we leave on 31st January.

Who will end up in 10 Downing Street? Picture: PA

If Labour Get A Majority

If Jeremy Corbyn becomes Prime Minister, his stance would be go to for an immediate extension for six months to avoid crashing out of the EU at the end of January.

The Labour Party's policy is currently to renegotiate a new Withdrawal Agreement within three months, which they would then put to the country in a referendum between that deal and Remain.

They haven't yet announced whether they would campaign for their deal or for Remain.