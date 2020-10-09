Furlough: Who can apply for Rishi Sunak's new job support scheme?

9 October 2020, 19:28

An employee pulls a pint in the Tib Street Tavern in Manchester, as Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announces the new furlough scheme
An employee pulls a pint in the Tib Street Tavern in Manchester, as Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announces the new furlough scheme. Picture: PA

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced new measures to bolster the Jobs Support Scheme ahead of what he has described as a potentially "difficult winter".

But what protections are the Government offering to businesses and staff and who is eligible?

What does it mean for employees?

Staff who are forced to be off work for more than seven consecutive days because their workplace closed due to Government restrictions will get part of their salaries covered.

The Government will pay 67% of their salaries, up to £2,100 per month.

The new policy sits alongside the Jobs Support Scheme, which supports staff who are not able to work full time because their employer faces low demand.

What does it mean for businesses?

Businesses will be able to apply for grants to support them with fixed costs, such as rent. The grants will reach up to £3,000 per month, depending on the rateable value of the property, and will be paid every two weeks. Previously businesses were able to claim up to £1,500 every three weeks.

Companies will still be able to claim the £1,000 per head job retention bonus for employees they bring back off furlough and keep on the books until the end of January.

How long will it last?

The scheme launches on November 1, and will continue for six months after that.

Why has this been announced now?

With further local and national restrictions already in place, or likely to be announced in coming days many businesses and staff across the UK need support.

The Labour Party and other critics have been calling for what amounts to an extension to furlough for several weeks.

Does it help me if I am self-employed?

The new announcement includes no changes for self-employed people. Around 2.2 million self-employed people have applied for help under a Government scheme that launched on August 17. It is unclear if there will be any further support for the self-employed.

Will I qualify for the scheme if my employer can still open for delivery?

Yes, the Government said that it would cover "businesses that are required to provide only delivery and collection services from their premises, or food and drink outdoors from their premises.

Comments

Loading...

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Chancellor is expected to make a statement this afternoon

What time is Rishi Sunak's Jobs Support Scheme statement and what is he expected to say?

10 hours ago

Rules for pubs differ across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland

Coronavirus: What are the new lockdown rules Boris Johnson is to announce?

1 day ago

UK News

See more UK News

Nottingham remains well ahead of the area with the second-highest rate in England, Knowsley

Nottingham reaches 760 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people - highest in UK

15 mins ago

A member of staff closes a door of The Beehive pub in the Grassmarket following last orders at 6pm on October 9, 2020 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Scottish pubs call last orders as 16-day lockdown comes into force

58 mins ago

An undated family handout photo of Kevin Clarke, who died in police custody

Police restraints of Kevin Clarke contributed to his death, inquest finds

2 hours ago

People walk past a sign that refers to COVID-19 closures in London

Covid-19 cases rise by 13,864 as 87 more people die with virus

2 hours ago

A family enjoy a picnic next to the Angel of the North on September 19, 2020 in Gateshead, United Kingdom.

Government ‘flip flopping’ over coronavirus lockdown says Gateshead Council leader

2 hours ago

Door staff in PPE and people outside Market Shaker in the Bigg Market area of Newcastle

Covid-19 cases doubling twice as fast in north of England, study claims

4 hours ago