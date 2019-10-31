General Election 2019: What Will Each Party Do About Brexit?

The Brexit and anti-Brexit protests at the Houses of Parliament. Picture: PA

The UK will head to the polls in a General Election on 12th December in a bid to break the Brexit deadlock. Here's how all the parties sit on Brexit.

Many parties are keen to talk about other issues affecting the UK - the NHS, crime, transport - but the delay to Britain leaving the EU is going to be on the minds of a lot of voters.

So what will happen if each party get to 10 Downing Street? This is their position on Brexit.

Conservatives

Boris Johnson insists he wants to "Get Brexit done" as soon as possible with the new deal he has agreed with the European Union. If he gets a majority, he will push forward with his Withdrawal Agreement Bill and the UK will leave the EU on 31st January - or even 31st December if he can rush his deal through parliament.

Labour

Labour's policy is that they would renegotiate a new deal with the EU and put that to the people in a referendum against Remain. They have promised to get a new agreement within three months of being elected - almost certainly involving staying in a Customs Union - and then call a People's Vote on it within the next three months. They will not say at present whether they would campaign for their deal or Remain in the referendum.

Liberal Democrats

Jo Swinson says she would cancel Brexit altogether if they get a majority in the General Election. They have announced they would revoke Article 50. If they don't win a majority, they will continue to campaign for another referendum.

SNP

The Scottish National Party say that because Scotland voted Remain, they would not be forced to leave the EU. They want to hold a second Independence Referendum - and then if they win that, hold talks with the EU to stay as the rest of the UK leaves.

DUP

The DUP are pro-Brexit, but want to ensure that any deal does not create new customs checks or regulatory barriers between Northern Ireland and Great Britain. They have voted against both Theresa May and Boris Johnson's deal, but would most likely be behind a deal that involves staying in a customs union.

Sinn Fein

Sinn Fein wants Northern Ireland to be given a "special status" to remain in the EU with the Republic of Ireland. However, they do not take up their seats in Westminster.

The Independent Group for Change

The group consisting of former Labour and Conservative MPs - led by Anna Soubry - want a second referendum on the Brexit deal agreed.

Plaid Cymru

The Welsh party wants to cancel Brexit.

Green Party

The Green Party's sole MP Caroline Lucas is a leading anti-Brexit campaigner and is keen on a People's Vote.

The Brexit Party

Hoping to follow up their success at the European Elections at December's General Election, Nigel Farage's party wants to leave the EU without a deal - something they refer to as a "clean break Brexit".