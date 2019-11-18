Leaders' Debate: everything you need to know

Political correspondent Henry Zeffman tells Shelagh Fogarty everything you need to know about tomorrow's Leaders' Debate with Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn.

Zeffman reflected that this will be an "unusual" debate as there are currently only two party leaders going head to head for an hour, which is something we've never had before.

Shelagh then pointed out that the Lib Dems have taken exception to their exclusion from the debate and Zeffman explained their argument.

"The last time we went to the polls in this country was in the European elections in May and the Liberal Democrats finished ahead of both Labour and the Conservatives," he said. Jo Swinson's party came second to the Brexit Party and because they performed so strongly, they have argued they deserve to be there.

Analysing the Conservative leader's potential focus points, Zeffman said that the reality of the pitch Boris Johnson is making to staunch Labour voters is that he needs to provide "grounds to reassure them."

"There is very ingrained hostilities to the Conservative party and one reason for that is the perception that they are out only for the rich."

Zeffman said that "without question" Boris Johnson is taking the bigger risk with this debate as Jeremy Corbyn is the underdog; the only way for Boris Johnson to go is down.