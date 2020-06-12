The reason Fawlty Towers has been removed... and it's not to do with Germans

By Adrian Sherling

Fawlty Towers fans have been angered by the removal of iconic episode The Germans from the UKTV archive. But this fan told LBC it's got nothing to do with the anti-German sentiment.

The episode, famous for John Cleese goose-stepping through the hotel and the famous phrase "Don't mention the war", has come off the broadcaster's watch again service.

But massive Fawlty Towers fan Lewis called Nick Ferrari to reveal the real reason the episode has been removed.

He said: "It's not the Germans that is the problem. There is a scene earlier on when the Major is talking about cricket. He uses vile words to describe teams from the West Indies and India.

"It's that scene that is the contentious one.

"If you watch Fawlty Towers on Netflix, that scene has already been cut. I'd imagine UKTV will do the same."

The Germans episode of Fawlty Towers has been removed from UKTV. Picture: PA

Another caller pointed out that Basil's shocked reaction in the hospital when he sees a black doctor could also be seen as offensive.

Other programmes to be removed for cultural reasons include Little Britain, League of Gentlemen and The Mighty Boosh.