What are the three tier lockdown ‘traffic light’ plans and how would they work?

The government is reportedly looking at plans for a new stricter but simpler lockdown system. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

No10 is reportedly looking at plans for a stricter 'three-tier' coronavirus lockdown that would push the country closer to the full lockdown that was enacted in March.

The plans, which are still being finalised and have not yet been signed off by the prime minister, are aimed at simplifying the country's different regional lockdowns, which have been criticised for being too complicated.

But what do the plans entail? LBC takes a look...

What is the new three-tier plan?

The new plans would see three alert levels brought in. They have been labelled Red, Amber and Green.

Red would mean: No social contact with anyone outside your own household in any setting, hospitality and leisure businesses closed and amateur sports cancelled.

Amber would mean: No social contact in private homes or gardens outside your 'bubble'. Care home visits should be avoided and people should only make essential journeys.

Green would mean: the rule of six would be in effect for social gatherings, face masks should be worn in shops, pubs and on public transport, 10pm hospitality curfew, 15 limit at weddings and 30 at funerals.

When could the three-tier lockdown system start?

The leaked documents show the plans are aimed at simplifying the lockdown rules for the country.

They have not yet been signed off by Boris Johnson, according to the Guardian.

The plans have been called the “Covid-19 Proposed Social Distancing Framework” and were dated 30 September. The measures could still be watered down.

What has No10 said about the plans?

Downing street has declined to comment. A government source said the measures, particularly those under alert level 3, had not been finalised.