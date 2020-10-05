What are the three tier lockdown ‘traffic light’ plans and how would they work?

5 October 2020, 10:48 | Updated: 5 October 2020, 11:01

The government is reportedly looking at plans for a new stricter but simpler lockdown system
The government is reportedly looking at plans for a new stricter but simpler lockdown system. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

No10 is reportedly looking at plans for a stricter 'three-tier' coronavirus lockdown that would push the country closer to the full lockdown that was enacted in March.

The plans, which are still being finalised and have not yet been signed off by the prime minister, are aimed at simplifying the country's different regional lockdowns, which have been criticised for being too complicated.

But what do the plans entail? LBC takes a look...

What is the new three-tier plan?

The new plans would see three alert levels brought in. They have been labelled Red, Amber and Green.

Red would mean: No social contact with anyone outside your own household in any setting, hospitality and leisure businesses closed and amateur sports cancelled.

Amber would mean: No social contact in private homes or gardens outside your 'bubble'. Care home visits should be avoided and people should only make essential journeys.

Green would mean: the rule of six would be in effect for social gatherings, face masks should be worn in shops, pubs and on public transport, 10pm hospitality curfew, 15 limit at weddings and 30 at funerals.

When could the three-tier lockdown system start?

The leaked documents show the plans are aimed at simplifying the lockdown rules for the country.

They have not yet been signed off by Boris Johnson, according to the Guardian.

The plans have been called the “Covid-19 Proposed Social Distancing Framework” and were dated 30 September. The measures could still be watered down.

What has No10 said about the plans?

Downing street has declined to comment. A government source said the measures, particularly those under alert level 3, had not been finalised.

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Hope Hicks is a top aide of Donald Trump who was confirmed to have coronavirus on Thursday

Who is Hope Hicks? Donald Trump, Melania and Hicks all test positive for Covid-19

3 days ago

Extra restrictions are expected to be announced for Merseyside today

Coronavirus lockdown rules for Liverpool, Warrington, Hartlepool and Middlesbrough - explained

4 days ago

UK News

See more UK News

Boris Johnson said in May that the UK would have a "world-beating" system to track and trace Covid-19

PHE apologises after IT glitch caused 16,000 Covid-19 cases to be missed

1 hour ago

"Cineworld staff could become care workers," says work and pensions secretary Thérèse Coffey

"Cineworld staff could become care workers," says work and pensions secretary

2 hours ago

Cineworld's UK sites will close from Thursday, it has been confirmed

Cineworld confirms plans to temporarily shut all UK sites

4 hours ago

Far right groups are said to be trying to spread covid-19 in ethnic minority communities (file image)

Far-right 'exploiting coronavirus crisis to try to recruit people'

5 hours ago

Academics say a Government awareness campaign about long Covid is need to highlight the issue

Academics urge Government to launch 'long Covid' awareness campaign

11 hours ago

US President Donald Trump briefly left hospital on Sunday to thank supporters

President visits supporters outside hospital as polls point to Trump slump

13 hours ago